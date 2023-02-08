ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

SUV falls from parking structure at hospital in Orange, lands upside down on roof of nearby building

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iO72y_0kgip1qc00

A driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning after an SUV fell from a parking structure at a hospital in Orange and overturned, officials said.

The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Children's Health of Orange County on La Veta Avenue, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department said.

The vehicle had been parked inside a three-story parking structure, the spokesperson said. The SUV fell about one level and landed on the roof of an adjacent building at the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3b8h_0kgip1qc00

An overturned vehicle is seen at Children's Health of Orange County hospital in Orange after a crash on Feb. 8, 2023.

KABC

The driver, the vehicle's only occupant, was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said. Which medical center the patient was taken to was unclear.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Comments / 21

Guest
2d ago

This seems to happen a lot at that hospital maybe the need to go and inspect the parking lot and put up berms for safety

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

5 injured in collision between jet, bus at LA airport

Five people were hospitalized at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday night after an American Airlines plane collided with a shuttle bus. The jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it collided with the bus, according to a tweet from LAX. The airport said that Los Angeles Fire Department…
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Anaheim Found

A 91-year-old woman last seen in Anaheim was found Saturday. Dorothy Bowen was last seen on Thursday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Bowen on behalf of the Anaheim Police Department. The CHP reported Bowen had been found at approximately 12:24 a.m. Saturday. There were...
ANAHEIM, CA
KRMG

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at agricultural nursery in Southern California: Sheriff

Three people were shot, including one fatally, at an agricultural nursery in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspected shooter was taken into custody on the property, according to the San Diego Sheriff. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time at Atkins Nursery in Fallbrook, a village located about 50 miles north of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff said. First responders and law enforcement officers responded to an "incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries," the North County Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.
FALLBROOK, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police issued 42 citations to street racers last night

On Tuesday night, an illegal street racer sped away from officers, lost control of his BMW, and crashed into the downtown plaza in Orange. Last night, members of the Orange Police Department’s Motor Unit were deployed to combat these street hooligans, specifically targeting street racing, street take-overs and illegally modified vehicles.
ORANGE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Off-duty Orange County deputy dies in single-vehicle crash

SANTA ANA, Calif. – An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Lake Balboa Crash

Lake Balboa, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed, two were in critical condition following a violent two-vehicle traffic collision early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, in the Lake Balboa neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision around 3:46...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy