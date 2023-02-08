Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 2,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

1 DAY AGO