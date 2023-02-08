ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to Seattle: Opening Minds

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2023 issue of Seattle Magazine. Image caption: Acts On Stage supporter Jess Bielman, left, with Leroy Barber, praises the nonprofit for opening his mind. Letter to Seattle highlights the good deeds and positive experiences in our region. This is a letter from Jess...
Equity: Pearl Jam

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2023 issue of Seattle Magazine. Pearl Jam is among Seattle’s 25 most influential changemakers reshaping our region. #mostinfluential. The Vitalogy Foundation, Pearl Jam’s charitable arm, has an organic approach to giving, with all band members supporting their chosen projects as well as...
