Want to take your Valentine for a soak or sauna in Portland? Here are 5 options for all types of sweethearts
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and what better way to show someone you care than by taking them to a spa or a sauna? We recently visited nine such places in the Portland area, but if you’re looking for specific recommendations based on who your Valentine is, we’ve got those, too!
WWEEK
If a Bar Has a Bathroom, It Needs a Box of Narcan
Last week, my guest Anthony Effinger and I talked about why Portland’s population is shrinking, and the pod got quite a bit of mail about it—the most we’d ever gotten, in fact. And first of all, thank you, love it—love the engagement. Second of all, whoa. Whoa. Whoa, we are passionate about this city.
theclackamasprint.net
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants
There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
kptv.com
Report: Downtown Portland Clean & Safe finds troubling trend of needles on streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A report from Downton Portland’s Clean & Safe program shows an alarming increase in the number of hypodermic needles found in parts of Old Town and Downtown. Downtown Portland confirmed Friday with FOX 12 that in 2022, cleaning crews in the Clean & Safe District...
tourcounsel.com
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon
The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Room + Wheel: Rent a Portable Room to Expand Your Space
Need more space at your house? Room + Wheel has you covered. This unique local business delivers portable rooms right to your door for an affordable price. What’s a portable room? Think tiny house on wheels. Each furnished room is like adding more square footage to your home and it is a lot cheaper than a hotel room.
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
kptv.com
Residents suffer burns in SE Portland apartment fire caused by ‘smoking materials’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Several people suffered minor burns in an apartment fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a second-story apartment on fire. They found heavy smoke at the back of the apartment and flames on the porch. Firefighters limited spread to the neighboring apartments and put the fire out.
montavilla.net
The People’s Courts Opening on NE 82nd
This summer, a new family-friendly causal sports complex will open in the former Lumberyard Bike Park at 2700 NE 82nd Avenue. The People’s Courts is a recreation destination featuring eleven pickleball courts, ten corn hole stations, ten ping pong tables, and five indoor bocci courts. Patrons will have access to two restaurants on the property, serving pizza and grilled foods along with various other menu items.
People experiencing homelessness in Portland ready for change as city moves forward with large-scale camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless woman crawls out from underneath a pile of tarps and cardboard boxes. It’s what’s left of her shelter after her trailer was ruined in a fire earlier this week. "I lost everything. I’m literally living under a cardboard box," said Rose who’s...
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
Understanding Portland's Big Pipes
The vital infrastructure project has drastically reduced the amount and frequency of sewer overflow events in the Willamette River and Columbia Slough.
Nike wants to hire off-duty police as security to keep Portland stores open
Nike wants the city to detail off-duty police officers to provide security at the company’s Northeast Portland community store, which has been mostly closed to the public for months. In a letter delivered to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office and other local officials Thursday, Nike said it would cover the...
Famed Portland goats let loose in protest of homeless sweep
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence. “In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than fifteen people,” the news outlet reported the letter as saying. “So, it’s time for the Belmont Goats to enjoy a little walk in the park.” It was signed by “some anarchists.” Casey said all the escaped goats have been retrieved and appear to be healthy.
As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home
When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
kpic
'TriMet Barber,' known for attacking women riding public transit, released after 17 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jared Walter, the convicted sex offender infamous in Portland for assaulting women on public transit, was released from state prison on Friday. Walter's most recent conviction stemmed from a 2021 incident where he was charged with taking pictures of a woman inside a bar bathroom. PREVIOUSLY...
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
Police: Man admits to breaking into multiple cars, garages in Lake Oswego
Following an unsuccessful attempt to flee from Lake Oswego police Tuesday, a Portland man admitted to breaking into more than a dozen vehicles and multiple garages, authorities said Thursday.
