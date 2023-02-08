ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If a Bar Has a Bathroom, It Needs a Box of Narcan

Last week, my guest Anthony Effinger and I talked about why Portland’s population is shrinking, and the pod got quite a bit of mail about it—the most we’d ever gotten, in fact. And first of all, thank you, love it—love the engagement. Second of all, whoa. Whoa. Whoa, we are passionate about this city.
PORTLAND, OR
theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR
tourcounsel.com

Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Room + Wheel: Rent a Portable Room to Expand Your Space

Need more space at your house? Room + Wheel has you covered. This unique local business delivers portable rooms right to your door for an affordable price. What’s a portable room? Think tiny house on wheels. Each furnished room is like adding more square footage to your home and it is a lot cheaper than a hotel room.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Residents suffer burns in SE Portland apartment fire caused by ‘smoking materials’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Several people suffered minor burns in an apartment fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a second-story apartment on fire. They found heavy smoke at the back of the apartment and flames on the porch. Firefighters limited spread to the neighboring apartments and put the fire out.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

The People’s Courts Opening on NE 82nd

This summer, a new family-friendly causal sports complex will open in the former Lumberyard Bike Park at 2700 NE 82nd Avenue. The People’s Courts is a recreation destination featuring eleven pickleball courts, ten corn hole stations, ten ping pong tables, and five indoor bocci courts. Patrons will have access to two restaurants on the property, serving pizza and grilled foods along with various other menu items.
The Associated Press

Famed Portland goats let loose in protest of homeless sweep

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence. “In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than fifteen people,” the news outlet reported the letter as saying. “So, it’s time for the Belmont Goats to enjoy a little walk in the park.” It was signed by “some anarchists.” Casey said all the escaped goats have been retrieved and appear to be healthy.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home

When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
SHERWOOD, OR

