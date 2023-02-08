Read full article on original website
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
ScienceBlog.com
Recalls of fresh meat products may lower customer demand
Fresh meats such as chicken and beef are staples of many Americans’ diets, but demand may take a hit after these products are recalled, according to new Penn State research. The study, led by College of Agricultural Sciences researchers, found that both the number of recent recalls and the volume of food recalled have significant negative effects on the demand for fresh meat.
ScienceBlog.com
As Europe goes green, number crunchers map the ripple effects
The EU will soon be able to see more clearly the wider outcomes of its clean-energy drive. It is called “Model Explorer” and its scheduled release in mid-2023 is being keenly anticipated. A new video game for screen-addicted teenagers worldwide? Not quite. Behind the scenes. “Model Explorer” will...
