Can I come, too? How tourism can include people whose health conditions usually keep them at home

150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week reduces liver fat, study finds
The 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic activity per week that is recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can significantly reduce liver fat, according to new research by Penn State College of Medicine researchers. The team’s meta-analysis of 14 previous studies confirms that exercise leads to clinically meaningful reductions in liver fat for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. While prior research suggested that physical activity was beneficial, it had not determined the specific amount of exercise needed to make clinically meaningful improvement.
Researchers Gain New Insight Into the Development of Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis
Alcohol misuse can lead to alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH), a form of liver disease with a high short-term mortality rate in severe cases. Currently, no medications have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat AH, and liver transplantation is often required due to liver failure. A better understanding of how AH develops could help improve AH treatment and prevent progression to severe disease. A recent study has shown a positive correlation among neutrophilic infiltration and the model for end-stage liver disease score (MELD score, a scoring system predicting prognosis of liver disease) and serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels. Researchers found a mechanism by which neutrophils—a type of white blood cell—contribute to liver injury in AH. Published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, the study was supported by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Putting the brake on risky behaviors
A team of researchers in the College of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has discovered a brain circuit that inhibits motivated behaviors. They report in Nature Communications that the circuit is located in a region of the brain called the thalamus. When active, it can prevent reward-seeking behavior in a preclinical model. In the same model, blocking, or inhibiting, the circuit leads to reward seeking even in high-risk contexts. Importantly, administering opioids causes immediate and significant disruption of the circuit, resulting in even riskier behaviors. The findings from this study address an understudied area of addiction research and emphasize a new perspective for studying and treating addiction.
Closing the Treatment Gap for Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease
Drinking too much—whether on a single occasion or over many years—can take a serious toll on an individual’s health. Clinicians across the health care spectrum can play important roles in preventing and treating the harmful effects of alcohol. This role is particularly important among providers who manage patients with liver diseases.
Calorie restriction slows pace of aging in healthy adults
In a first of its kind randomized controlled trial an international team of researchers led by the Butler Columbia Aging Center at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health shows that caloric restriction can slow the pace of aging in healthy adults. The CALERIE™ intervention slowed pace of aging...
Longevity analysis identifies 8 key social factors
Social factors affect an individual’s future health, but there’s currently no practical way to summarize the prognostic impact of relationship strength, financial circumstances, and other aspects of our social lives. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of California, San Francisco, are aiming to change that. The...
