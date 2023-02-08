Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis
Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
Does Cannabis Cause Or Treat Anxiety?
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As more states legalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes, an increasing number of people are turning to it to treat anxiety and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). According to some research, cannabis consumption can cause anxiety symptoms. However, other studies suggest that, when used carefully, cannabis can help with anxiety symptoms. Continue reading to learn more about the connection between cannabis and anxiety.
Healthline
CBD Doesn’t Mitigate Negative Effects of THC in Cannabis, Study Finds
THC and CBD in cannabis influence the body in different ways. Some research indicates that CBD can help cancel out some of THC’s adverse effects. New study findings have suggested this might not be the case. Research continues into the short- and long-term effects of cannabis use. Many studies...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Does your cannabis consumption affect your dreams?
A well-established question asked in the cannabis community is this: Does weed affect my dreams, and if so, how?. With research spanning over 50 years beginning in the 1970s with the war on drugs lasting the majority of it, this field of knowledge is underdeveloped and often inconclusive. That being said, there are some answers.
labroots.com
Cannabis and People Over 65
For most people, when they overdo it on cannabis, they consume too much due inexperience, or to the delay in the onset time of their original dose. They think that their first dose is ineffective, as they don’t immediately feel anything, so they consume more doses. As a result, when the effects finally do kick in, the user is overwhelmed. They get too high, they green out, and need several hours to come down from the extreme effects, oftentimes experiencing anxiety or paranoia in the meantime.
In States Where Recreational Marijuana Legalized, Less Demand for Prescription Codeine
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis. Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.
New guidelines suggest heavy marijuana use be disclosed before surgery
New guidelines released by a national industry board suggesting anesthesiologists ask patients about their cannabis and marijuana use before surgery have a local connection. The new guidelines were released this month by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. Dr. Samer Narouze, chair for the Center for Pain Medicine at Western...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Dangers of Vaping Revealed: Not a Safer Alternative to Smoking
Dangers of Vaping Revealed: Not a Safer Alternative to SmokingPhoto by(@sestovic/iStock) The dangers of vaping have officially been revealed by the CDC. For starters, they’re not recommended for children, teens, and young people.
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
Limited Evidence Supports Long-Lasting Effects Of Cannabis On Cognitive Function, New Study Says
A new study, conducted by researchers at the University Of Sidney found limited evidence that impairments to cognitive function persist hours after consuming cannabis. Although cannabis could impair cognition and safety-sensitive task performance immediately after use, "the question of impairment many hours or days after use has been unclear," reads the University Of Sydney press release.
Canadian Weed Companies Ordered To Stop Selling Certain Cannabis Extracts, Could Cost Them Millions
Canadian cannabis companies have been required to stop selling certain ingestible cannabis products, which could cost the industry millions. Health Canada, the Canadian federal agency for Public Health, deemed that certain products sold by some cannabis companies have been incorrectly labeled as extracts rather than edibles, reported MJBizDaily. A letter...
Legalizing Marijuana Doesn't Raise Drug, Alcohol Abuse: Study
An average adult living in a U.S. state with legal weed isn’t more likely to have a substance abuse problem than their twin living where it’s banned. In fact, a twin in a state with legal marijuana is slightly less likely to develop a drinking problem or drive drunk than their sibling, researchers found.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Cannabis can be a game changer for those with chronic pain
Cannabis has a variety of effects that we can benefit from, even if we would not consider ourselves of the stoner variety. I first became interested in cannabis after hearing about how it helps individuals with chronic pain. I have severe scoliosis, with two major curves, so my spine looks like a backward capital S, and I received corrective surgery in 2015 to lessen the curvature at the bottom.
What Are Herbal Cigarettes And Are They Actually Better For You?
Opting for herbal cigarettes may sound like a healthier choice than traditional cigarettes. But health experts want you to reconsider.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
psychologytoday.com
The Cannabis Community Sees the World Differently
The cannabis community and the scientific community view cannabis very differently. Nonmedical cannabis use focuses on the subjective experience, while scientists focus on objective data. The concept of "umvelt," meaning an animal's perceived world, increases respect for both objective and subjective perspectives. In my recent book, Marijuana on My Mind:...
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary
EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
Cannabis News Week: THC-O Warning; States Making Drug Money
THC-O is potentially dangerous and has a similar profile to the component in vape pens that caused the 2019/2020 EVALI outbreak.
