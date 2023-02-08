Read full article on original website
Related
Whole Foods is sick of high prices, too — so it's pulling the Walmart trick of squeezing suppliers to bring prices down
Whole Foods asked its suppliers to help it lower prices as inflation eases at a meeting in December, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Discomfort Grows: Walmart Adds New Service Charges And Seals Off Access As Anti-Theft Measures Increase
Walmart is trying everything to keep shoppers' intentions pure. But it means honest shoppers face serious inconveniences. Most of the existing measures have shoppers feeling embarrassed to shop at Walmart. For example, buzzing for employee help. And glass cases for small products that only cashiers can unlock. Now? More buyers will wonder why they still go to this big-box brand for groceries and supplies.
Avoid Buying These 5 Products in February If You Can
Every month ushers in an assortment of sales across various categories. January was great for purchasing small kitchen appliances, fitness gear, beauty items and winter clothing. Now we've slid into...
Casper Walmart Sold Cartons of Eggs for One Dollar…But Now They’re Mostly Gone
Americans all across the country are trying their best to combat the rising price in eggs. Yes, eggs. USA Today reports that the price of eggs is up 60% from this same time, a year earlier. "Last year, the average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs in the...
We worked at Walmart – the store’s secret anti-theft device pushed us past our breaking point, we had to warn shoppers
FORMER Walmart workers have claimed that an anti-theft device previously used by the retailer “pushed them past their breaking point." They alleged that the technology, designed to make the self-checkout process more robust, sometimes wrongly accused customers of stealing and missed shoplifting offenses. Walmart launched a partnership with the...
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
The Best Day of the Week To Go Grocery Shopping
Thanks to mid-week restocks, new promotions and fewer crowds, Wednesday is the best day of the week for grocery shopping -- at least according to Taste of Home. The mid-week grocery shop can help...
ZDNet
Southwest Airlines now wants customers to do something they may find laughable
When things go wrong, it can be hard to set them right. Somehow, after you perpetrate one big mistake, you end up perpetrating several others without even trying. That seems to have been the case lately with Southwest Airlines. First, the airline let hundreds of thousands of people down by...
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know
Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus, a new initiative for...
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
Comments / 0