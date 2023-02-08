ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?

Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
ONLY IN TEXAS: H-E-B is Selling “La Toxica” Valentines Bundles

One thing that I love about HEB is how it truly represents our Texas culture and this is a fantastic example of just that. Only in Texas, will you find a balloon that actually says 'TOXICA.' You can see that TikTok below. For those of you that don't know a 'Toxica' is a female that brings toxic behaviors to a relationship, hence the term 'toxic relationship.' I am not sure what HEB this was recorded it but it definitely looks like something that you would see in Victoria. You can also see what HEB put together for 'La Toxica's' last year.
TEXAS STATE
This Texas Town Has the Perfect Stop for Horror Lovers

Calling all horror lovers in Texas! If you're like me and are planning on taking a horror-themed road trip through the Lone Star state (trust me, you'll want to do a horror-themed road trip, more on that below!), well you're definitely going to want to stop at this unique merch shop!
TEXAS STATE
Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023

Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
TEXAS STATE
How Many Garage Sales Can You Have In A Year In Texas?

When was the last time you hit up a good garage sale? With all the ONLINE and Market Places on the internet, it's a wonder that the old fashion garage sales still exist. But, it does and I'm glad. Who doesn't like an old fashion garage sale? I still like to wake up on a Saturday morning and hit some up. And, while I like going to garage sales, I don't like having them. Did it once and yes, it's a lot more work than I thought. But, I know people who love to have Garage Sales all the time. So the question came up, how many garage sales can you legally have in the State of Texas? I didn't even know that there was a set amount that you can have.
TEXAS STATE
The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates...
CALIFORNIA STATE
