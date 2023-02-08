Read full article on original website
Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?
Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
ONLY IN TEXAS: H-E-B is Selling “La Toxica” Valentines Bundles
One thing that I love about HEB is how it truly represents our Texas culture and this is a fantastic example of just that. Only in Texas, will you find a balloon that actually says 'TOXICA.' You can see that TikTok below. For those of you that don't know a 'Toxica' is a female that brings toxic behaviors to a relationship, hence the term 'toxic relationship.' I am not sure what HEB this was recorded it but it definitely looks like something that you would see in Victoria. You can also see what HEB put together for 'La Toxica's' last year.
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
Take Your Ghost Hunting Skills On A Roadtrip To Arizona And NM
El Paso is loaded with haunted hot spots. If you've already experienced them, it's time for you to branch out a little. If you haven't visited El Paso's haunted places, you totally should. There are several tours around town that will show you the creepiest spots. For more info, click here and here.
TikTok Famous “Popcorn Guy” from Texas is Going to the Oscars
If you are not familiar with Jason Grosboll, you will be once you see him at this year's Academy Awards. Texas' very own Grosboll has been invited by this year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel to make popcorn for the stars!. Who is "Popcorn Guy"?. But, let's go back to how...
This Texas Town Has the Perfect Stop for Horror Lovers
Calling all horror lovers in Texas! If you're like me and are planning on taking a horror-themed road trip through the Lone Star state (trust me, you'll want to do a horror-themed road trip, more on that below!), well you're definitely going to want to stop at this unique merch shop!
Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023
Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
How Many Garage Sales Can You Have In A Year In Texas?
When was the last time you hit up a good garage sale? With all the ONLINE and Market Places on the internet, it's a wonder that the old fashion garage sales still exist. But, it does and I'm glad. Who doesn't like an old fashion garage sale? I still like to wake up on a Saturday morning and hit some up. And, while I like going to garage sales, I don't like having them. Did it once and yes, it's a lot more work than I thought. But, I know people who love to have Garage Sales all the time. So the question came up, how many garage sales can you legally have in the State of Texas? I didn't even know that there was a set amount that you can have.
Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas?
Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is...
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s
I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to...
No Flirting Allowed! And 3 Other Weird Things Texans Are Banned From Doing!
In the words of our beloved Taylor Swift, 'it's me, Hi, I'm the problem it's me.' I'm a flirt and I know it. I've been told before that I am and I've just come to embrace it. But never in a million years did I think my flirting could get me in trouble in any certain city. Upon researching things that Texans are banned from doing, this one popped up.
What Will It Take For Marijuana To Become Legal in Texas?
What do you think of marijuana aka cannabis being legal here in Midland/Odessa and what would it take for it to happen?. There are a lot of cities and towns in Texas putting cannabis on the ballot in the next election or in the near future, could it be on a ballot here soon?
Adorable Viral Video Of Texas Kid Losing Brand New Shoe To Storm Drain
Some lessons in life are learned the hard way. One Texas child lost a brand-new shoe after a battle with some slippery ice and a storm drain. An adorably wholesome video was shared of the unfortunate incident, and it's gone super-viral. The TikTok has now been viewed over 24 million times.
The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State
On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates...
