China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
I started my company with $40 and grew it to $4 million in revenue. Here are the best business investments I made and what entrepreneurs should avoid.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, says outsourcing is one of the best investments for entrepreneurs.
Next Avenue
Why Aren’t Older Workers Getting Those Age-Friendly Jobs?
A surprising study suggests there’s a significant difference between age-friendly jobs and age-friendly employers. There's good news and weird news when it comes to age-friendly jobs in America. The good news, according to a recent research paper, "The Rise of Age-Friendly Jobs," by three noted economists, is that between...
Bank of America: ‘Black-owned businesses are growing–but they need our continued support to thrive’
Bank of America's survey of small business owners found that Black entrepreneurs are optimistic about their business prospects–but 40% said they don't believe they will get equal access to capital. As our nation draws attention to the significant contributions of historical Black figures this month, we must note the...
agupdate.com
ESG exclusive ‘club’ puts pressure on agriculture
Most farmers don’t like to be told what to do or how to do it. As an agricultural producer, you may think your greatest threat is Mother Nature or the next wave of pestilence to infect your crop or livestock. However according to some, the greatest danger to your livelihood involves your freedom to farm: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).
Zoom is the latest tech firm to announce layoffs, and its CEO will take a 98% pay cut
Zoom, which became a hallmark of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest tech company now turning to layoffs as it looks to navigate life after it. The company is laying off some 1,300 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, CEO Eric Yuan announced Tuesday in a note to staff. He did not specify the breakdown of U.S. and non-U.S. employees.
What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
Most marriage and health studies have focused on married men and women. But more recent studies examine relationships in which partners have the same gender identity, the same biological sex and who are gender diverse.
Increase monthly income through side business online
Increase monthly income through side business online. With a side business, you can make extra money and work from home. It's a great way to earn extra income if you're already self-employed or if you have a small business and want to expand. However, starting up your own side business can be stressful because there are so many variables that come into play. If you're planning on starting one or thinking about doing so, then here are some tips on how it could benefit your life:
Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders
The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
dcd.com
Boosting Housing Production is Best Way to Ease the Affordability Crisis
The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) today commended Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ranking Member Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and their fellow committee members for making housing the focus of the panel’s first hearing of the new Congress and recognizing that market-based solutions are needed to boost the production of affordable housing and ease the nation’s housing affordability crisis.
crowdfundinsider.com
Payment Service Providers Aren’t Going Far Enough to Support Shift to E-Commerce: Report
A new insight report – The perfect payment partner? What merchants are looking for from their PSPs – from Banking Circle, the next generation technology-led Payments Bank, suggests that the services currently “offered by Payment Service Providers aren’t going far enough to support the shift to e-commerce.”
TechCrunch
How to manage third-party cybersecurity risks that are too costly to ignore
Such situations also involve spending significant amounts of time and resources fixing a problem caused by a third party. No matter how well you clean things up, the reputational hit to your organization will continue to cost you in lost business down the road. The fact is, the consequences of...
Freethink
The biggest AI breakthroughs of the last year
In 2022, we were presented with several stunning developments in artificial intelligence (AI). Some believe that these advances push the limits of what we have now (narrow AI) towards the holy grail of artificial general intelligence (a machine that can mimic the thinking and problem-solving capacities of humans but faster and more accurately).
itsecuritywire.com
City Law firm Harbottle & Lewis LLP boosts cyber capabilities with Absolute Software
London law firm Harbottle & Lewis LLP, a leading city firm has boosted its cyber security capabilities to support remote working. Absolute Software™, the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, in partnership with Appurity, has enabled UK-based law firm Harbottle & Lewis LLP to optimise and secure their work-from-anywhere experience with Absolute Secure Access.
Phys.org
Retirement-age workers stick around if businesses keep investing in them, says study
Seventy-five million people from the Baby Boomer generation will be retiring by 2030. The departure of this staggering group of workers will leave a wide gap in the workforce, causing concern among employers about how to prepare. With the exodus of the second-largest generation in the U.S. having already begun...
techaiapp.com
CyberData Pros and Ketch help companies build modern privacy programs
CyberData Pros has partnered with Ketch to provide data security and compliance services for clients worldwide. CyberData Pros specializes in data security, compliance, consulting, and due diligence, allowing their analysts to provide solution-oriented awareness and implementation routes to help with security risks for clients. Ketch enables businesses to build trust...
Faraday Future Announces the Receipt of First Payment From Recent Round of $135 Million Financing and Will Host a FFIE Global Investor Communications and Proxy Voting Webinar on Monday, February 13th
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced it will hold a pre-recorded FFIE Global Investor Communications and Proxy Voting Webinar on Monday, February 13 th at 1:30 pm PST (4:30pm EST) to share pertinent details on the Company’s business plan. Speakers at the February 13th Webinar will include several FF executives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005788/en/ Faraday Future will hold a pre-recorded FFIE Global Investor Communications and Proxy Voting Webinar on Monday, February 13th at 1:30 pm PST (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) Reaches Key Milestones, Sets Strategic Initiatives for 2023
FINOS, the Fintech Open Source Foundation and financial services umbrella of the Linux Foundation, announced its 2022 annual results, “highlighting the growth of the open source movement within the financial services industry, along with their 2023 strategic initiatives.”. Led by the more than 2,100 contributors working on FINOS projects...
itbusinessnet.com
The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Shares Digital Innovations with Nonprofits via Choreo from WSO2
IIIT Hyderabad uses the Choreo SaaS application development suite to provide “one-stop-shop” access to digital research projects that non-profit organisations can productise for their communities. London, UK – 9th of February, 2023 – The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) collaborates with leading technology organisations...
