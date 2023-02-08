(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Police in Chippewa Falls are looking into a spike in catalytic converter thefts. Investigators are looking into 12 catalytic converter thefts so far this year. That’s a huge jump, last year Chippewa Falls Police reported just 19 stolen catalytic converters all year. Most of these thefts are happening in the East Hill area, and several happen in the same night. Police say five catalytic converters were stolen there earlier this week. Police are asking neighbors to say something if they see or hear something.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO