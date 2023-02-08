Read full article on original website
Mary Lou Erickson
Mary Lou Erickson, age 77, of rural Whitehall, formerly of rural Ettrick, died on. Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Trempealeau County Health Care Center in. Graveside services and burial will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:00. p.m. in the South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ettrick.
Mae E. Lamb
Family and friends are invited for visitation on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Nicholas John Hanson
Nicholas John Hanson, 34, of Alma Center, WI died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at his residence. A memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at noon at the Black River Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be prior to services at the church from 10:00 A.M. to noon.
Michael Todd Rebarchek
Michael Todd Rebarchek, 62, of Independence, lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday,. February 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Mike was born in Kenosha, WI on November 12, 1960, to Eugene “Geno” and Eva (Dean) Rebarchek. In. 1970, his family moved...
Rita S. Roman
Rita S. Roman, 76 of Tomah and formerly of Dodgeville passed away on February 7, 2023 at the Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamillyfh.com.
New Homeless Shelter Coming to Menomonie
(Menomonie, WI) — The ground is broken for Menomonie’s new homeless shelter. City leaders and volunteers turned over the first shovels full of dirt for what will become the new Stepping Stones shelter in Dunn County. Stepping Stones director Padraig Gallagher says there’s a need for a shelter in Dunn County. A million-and-a-half dollar grant from the state is paying for the construction.
La Crosse Daycare Provider Accused of Child Neglect
A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child – consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed. According to the criminal...
Spike in Catalytic Converter Thefts in Chippewa Falls
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Police in Chippewa Falls are looking into a spike in catalytic converter thefts. Investigators are looking into 12 catalytic converter thefts so far this year. That’s a huge jump, last year Chippewa Falls Police reported just 19 stolen catalytic converters all year. Most of these thefts are happening in the East Hill area, and several happen in the same night. Police say five catalytic converters were stolen there earlier this week. Police are asking neighbors to say something if they see or hear something.
Probation for Eau Claire Man Accused of Stabbing Another in 2021
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire man will not be going to prison for a 2021 stabbing that sent another person to the hospital. A judge yesterday sentenced 35-year-old James Sande to three years probation instead. Eau Claire police say Sande stabbed someone at the Brickhouse Bar on New Year’s Day back in 2021. He told police someone was trying to kill him, but others at the bar say Sande got into a fight.
Lotts-A-Meat in Bloomer Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Meats
MADISON, Wis. — Lotts-A-Meat in Bloomer, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats sold wholesale and at retail. Unless otherwise noted below, the recalled products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 398 and includes:. Honey Ham Stick-No Nitrite or Nitrate Added, 1 lb....
Hunter’s Safety Course Scheduled for Black River Falls
Tuesday, February 28th is the Registration Date for March’s Hunter Safety classes. From 5:00 to 7:00 at the Black River Falls Middle School, students 12 years old or older may register and attend Hunter Safety classes March 9th through 28th. A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 to registration. All students must have a DNR Customer Number in order to register. The Hunter Safety class is limited to the first 50 students enrolling on February 28th.
Melrose-Mindoro Seeks Next Superintendent
The search for a new Superintendent of the Melrose-Mindoro School District is underway. Board of Education President Richard Paisley says they’ve enlisted the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to assist in the search process, which includes gathering input from staff and the community to develop a profile of the ideal candidate…as well as a list of interview questions. The Community Survey is available on the Melrose-Mindoro School District’s website – mel-min.k12.wi.us. Paper copies are available in the Superintendent’s Office. For more information, call the Melrose-Mindoro School District at 608-488-2201, extension 1169.
Black River Falls School District Staff Member Placed on Leave Following Social Media Video
A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now Wednesday night the district has placed...
