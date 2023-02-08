The search for a new Superintendent of the Melrose-Mindoro School District is underway. Board of Education President Richard Paisley says they’ve enlisted the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to assist in the search process, which includes gathering input from staff and the community to develop a profile of the ideal candidate…as well as a list of interview questions. The Community Survey is available on the Melrose-Mindoro School District’s website – mel-min.k12.wi.us. Paper copies are available in the Superintendent’s Office. For more information, call the Melrose-Mindoro School District at 608-488-2201, extension 1169.

MELROSE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO