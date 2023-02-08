Read full article on original website
Mae E. Lamb
Family and friends are invited for visitation on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Cecil Ray Peters
Cecil Ray Peters, 75, of Black River Falls passed way Wednesday, February 8 th at the Gunderson Tri- County Health Care Center in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Cecil was born July 31, 1947 in Black River Falls to Floyd and Myrtle (Hermanson) Peters. He was married. to his wife Alohoa on January...
Rita S. Roman
Rita S. Roman, 76 of Tomah and formerly of Dodgeville passed away on February 7, 2023 at the Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamillyfh.com.
Mary Lou Erickson
Mary Lou Erickson, age 77, of rural Whitehall, formerly of rural Ettrick, died on. Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Trempealeau County Health Care Center in. Graveside services and burial will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:00. p.m. in the South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ettrick.
Michael Todd Rebarchek
Michael Todd Rebarchek, 62, of Independence, lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday,. February 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Mike was born in Kenosha, WI on November 12, 1960, to Eugene “Geno” and Eva (Dean) Rebarchek. In. 1970, his family moved...
Nicholas John Hanson
Nicholas John Hanson, 34, of Alma Center, WI died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at his residence. A memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at noon at the Black River Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be prior to services at the church from 10:00 A.M. to noon.
Hunter’s Safety Course Scheduled for Black River Falls
Tuesday, February 28th is the Registration Date for March’s Hunter Safety classes. From 5:00 to 7:00 at the Black River Falls Middle School, students 12 years old or older may register and attend Hunter Safety classes March 9th through 28th. A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 to registration. All students must have a DNR Customer Number in order to register. The Hunter Safety class is limited to the first 50 students enrolling on February 28th.
La Crosse Daycare Provider Accused of Child Neglect
A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child – consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed. According to the criminal...
Melrose-Mindoro Seeks Next Superintendent
The search for a new Superintendent of the Melrose-Mindoro School District is underway. Board of Education President Richard Paisley says they’ve enlisted the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to assist in the search process, which includes gathering input from staff and the community to develop a profile of the ideal candidate…as well as a list of interview questions. The Community Survey is available on the Melrose-Mindoro School District’s website – mel-min.k12.wi.us. Paper copies are available in the Superintendent’s Office. For more information, call the Melrose-Mindoro School District at 608-488-2201, extension 1169.
