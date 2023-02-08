Basnight named PNC Fellow for upcoming Viking Entrepreneurship Week

Do-it-yourself home design expert Ashley Basnight, a 2013 graduate of Elizabeth City State University, will coach and mentor students competing in the second annual Viking Entrepreneurship Week that kicks off Monday at ECSU.

The weeklong event, sponsored by PNC, will feature more than 30 teams of student entrepreneurs from six historically Black colleges and universities.

Student participants not only will receive tips and insights from Basnight on pitching a brand, they’ll participate in pop-up shops, listen to a series of entrepreneurs, and participate in an event co-hosted by the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Capping off the week will be a student pitch competition on Saturday, Feb. 18. Students will pitch a product or service to a panel of judges including Basnight. Prior to the competition, Basnight, this year’s PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow, will provide coaching and mentoring to the students about their pitches.

Basnight, who earned a bachelor of science degree from ECSU, is the founder of Handmade Haven, a home remodeling and design studio based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Currituck County native didn’t start out as a home remodel-design expert, however. After graduation, she initially worked as an engineer for aircraft-maker Boeing.

“I interned at Boeing and started working at the company’s Oklahoma City plant one month after graduating,” Basnight said in the press release.

Basnight did well in her nine years at Boeing, earning promotion to software test lead for the entire plant. But the ECSU grad said she wanted to be the first in her family to become an entrepreneur. She left Boeing to became a home designer and remodeler in 2021.

Basnight said she formed her company, Handmade Haven, to “empower women and others to learn how to build on their own and make their homes beautiful.” She says working as a corporate engineer was “valuable” experience and helped prepare her to start her own business.

“As an engineer, I built things and also gained the experience of being in management, leading a team, running a business effectively and working through conflict,” she said. “I have been able to effectively apply all that I learned over the years to my own business.”

Basnight also notes that her engineering background gives her a leg up in the home remodel-design business.

“In this industry, people either build or design, and I do both,” she said.

Basnight said her favorite project to date was her renovation of her parents’ master bathroom.

“They’d been wanting to update their bathroom for a long time, so I took a few weeks to do a reno and they loved it. I had fun and it was the first project my dad and I worked on together from start to finish,” she said.

Basnight says her dream is to host her own television design show. She’s appeared on NBC’s “Making It: Season 2,” “The Drew Barrymore Show.” She’s also been featured in Home Depot’s Advent Calendar DIY On-Trend Workshops on YouTube and in Better Homes & Garden magazine. She has 250,000 followers on Instagram where her handle is SmashingDIY.

Dr. Joy Turnheim Smith, dean of the ECSU School of Education and Business and director of graduate education, said the campus is “excited” to have Basnight return for Viking Entrepreneurship Week.

“Ashley displays the creativity of students from majors across the institution,” Smith said in the release. “We look forward to our students benefitting from Ashley sharing her experiences that have created and built her brand.”

Viking Entrepreneurship Week and the PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow program are funded by a three-year $2 million grant from the PNC Foundation. According to the release, the foundation launched the PNC North Carolina HBCU Initiative last February “to enrich the future of entrepreneurship and create workforce opportunities in the state.” ECSU is one of five HBCUs in North Carolina receiving grant funding through the program.

PNC also hosted the first PNC North Carolina HBCU Initiative Pitch Competition earlier this month in Greensboro, and three ECSU students — Brandon Shaw, Quante Bishop and Joshua Hunter —won second place.

“ECSU is thrilled by the opportunities that the PNC Foundation grant gives all of our students to create and grow their businesses and brands,” Smith said.

For more information on Viking Entrepreneurship Week, contact Smith at jtsmith@ecsu.edu or call 252-335-3485.