NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns
Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
Russell Westbrook Took It Personally After Darvin Ham Called Him Out In Lakers Locker Room
Former Lakers point guard reportedly let loose on Darvin Ham in final Lakers game.
Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout
Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon
The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Draymond Green Says The Phoenix Suns With Kevin Durant Are The Favorites In The Western Conference
Green may sound supremely confident, but there's no denying that Golden State has had a wobbly season so far.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Lakers fans should thank DeAndre Jordan for overpriced Thomas Bryant trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade for D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday and only had to trade one protected first-round pick to get Russell Westbrook out of town. All in all, it was a great trade for Los Angeles. Fans knew that Rob Pelinka was not done reaching...
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market?
The Phoenix Suns may be pulling out all the stops to make newcomer Kevin Durant feel at home. TNT’s Chris Haynes said on Thursday to look for the Suns to make contact with veteran point guard Reggie Jackson should Jackson get bought out. The 32-year-old was traded earlier in the day by the LA Clippers... The post Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers Fans Can't Believe Malik Beasley Will Be Teammates With Scotty Pippen Jr. After Dating His Mom Larsa In The Past
Malik Beasley will be now be on the same team as Scotty Pippen Jr. after the Lakers acquired him and fans are questioning how it will be since he dated Larsa Pippen.
Reason Why Warriors Traded James Wiseman Revealed
The Golden State Warriors saved a ton of money by trading Wiseman
Kyrie Irving Writes Message on Shoes for Dallas Debut
Kyrie Irving wrote a message on his Nike shoes before Dallas Mavericks debut.
Nina Westbrook Fires Back After Russell Gets Called ‘Vampire’ By ESPN
Nina Westbrook has defended her husband Russell Westbrook after ESPN called him a vampire in the wake of his Lakers exit.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Answer When Asked About Kevin Durant Getting Traded
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was asked about Kevin Durant getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns.
Watch: American sports executive Jeanie Buss couldn’t keep her hands off Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade amid Lakers vs Oklahoma City game
The historic game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder drew a large crowd of sports fans, including Lakers president Jeanie Buss and former NBA player Dwyane Wade. The game generated unimaginable hype prior to Lakers superstar LeBron James’ opportunity to break another Lakers legend’s scoring record,...
Thomas Bryant Was Reportedly Unhappy With His Situation On The Lakers After Anthony Davis Returned
According to Ramona Shelburne, Thomas Bryant was not happy with his diminished role and wanted a move away from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers: Top 5 Possible Buyout Market Candidates For LA
With the trade deadline over, LA can look to improve elsewhere.
