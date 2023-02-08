ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns

Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lakeshowlife.com

A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon

The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP

The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Larry Brown Sports

Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market?

The Phoenix Suns may be pulling out all the stops to make newcomer Kevin Durant feel at home. TNT’s Chris Haynes said on Thursday to look for the Suns to make contact with veteran point guard Reggie Jackson should Jackson get bought out. The 32-year-old was traded earlier in the day by the LA Clippers... The post Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sportszion.com

Watch: American sports executive Jeanie Buss couldn’t keep her hands off Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade amid Lakers vs Oklahoma City game

The historic game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder drew a large crowd of sports fans, including Lakers president Jeanie Buss and former NBA player Dwyane Wade. The game generated unimaginable hype prior to Lakers superstar LeBron James’ opportunity to break another Lakers legend’s scoring record,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy