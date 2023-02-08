Read full article on original website
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Man Arrested with 150 Bricks of Heroin at Robbinsville Warehouse
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area led to the arrest of a man with approximately 150 bricks of heroin in the parking lot of a Robbinsville warehouse. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, on Thursday members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force (MCNTF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) initiated surveillance in a warehouse parking lot on New Canton Way in Robbinsville based on information received during the investigation. Around 6:40 p.m., officers observed the target of the investigation, Melvin Leonard, 34, of East Orange, in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima. Sgt. Tom Paglione utilized his K-9 partner, Indy, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in Indy alerting to the scent of narcotics on the passenger side door. As a result of the execution of a search warrant, officers located a reusable shopping bag inside the Altima with a shoebox inside containing approximately 150 bricks of heroin. Leonard, who was detained without incident, has been charged with multiple narcotics offense. Onofri says the street value of the confiscated heroin is approximately $25,500. His office has filed a motion to detain Leonard pending trial.
lootpress.com
Woman stopped for DUI with over half-pound of meth in pants kicks officer in face
CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces an array of charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in the Kanawha County area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 8:00pm, a traffic stop was made by Corporal S.M. Adams on a white Chevrolet S-10 near Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road in Kanawha County.
San Angelo LIVE!
American Woman Caught Smuggling 91lbs of Meth in Her Personal Belongings
The seizure occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 33-year-old female United States citizen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 91.16 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the subjects’ personal belongings. The narcotics had a street value of $1,796,581.
You Big Dummy: Georgia Cops Discover 37 Pounds Of Pot In Walmart Shoplifter’s Trunk, You Won’t Believe How!
Stupid is as stupid does and this is stupid than a muhf***a. Markus Rashad Tull, 28, was arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart in Morgan County, Georgia according to a WSB-TV report. Tull paid for some things, but a store police officer said that Tull used the self-check-out line but failed to scan 24 items totaling $165. Upon being arrested, Tull asked the officer if he could at least keep the products that he actually paid for and the officer agreed to put them inside his car to retrieve when he posted bond. Here’s where it gets stupid…
Man arrested after kidnapping and allegedly torturing woman
PHILIPPI, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man is behind bars after kidnapping and allegedly torturing a woman for hours, police say. According to the Philippi Police Department, on January 24th, 2023, Members of the Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, and The West Virginia State Police investigated a 911 call in the area of the Anglin Run Subdivision in Philippi.
3 men sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder in Griffin
After one defendant pleaded guilty in the case of a brutal murder at a Griffin apartment home in 2020, two more co-defendants were convicted at trial this week, Spalding County officials said.
4 arrested, 23 pounds of narcotics seized in SFPD drug investigation
SAN FRANCISCO – Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested and 23 pounds of narcotics were seized this week as part of a drug investigation.Police said Friday that narcotics officers investigating drugs intended for sale in San Francisco's Tenderloin obtained search warrants for two homes in Oakland along with associated people and vehicles.Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers in San Francisco's South of Market found vehicles listed with the warrant on the 900 block of Howard Street. Officers detained three adult males and a 16-year-old male.At the same time, officers executed search warrants at the homes in Oakland. Police seized 23 pounds of narcotics, which included more than 21 pounds of fentanyl.The searches also yielded an unregistered "ghost gun", more than $28,000 in cash and other evidence, police said. The adult suspects, identified as 25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and 29-year-old Carlos Rivas, were booked into San Francisco County Jail on narcotics and gun-related charges. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.According to jail records, each adult suspect is being held on $30,000 bail. Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and Rivas are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
lootpress.com
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
Lansing Daily
Walmart Employee Caught on Camera Taking $46,000 From Store—Officials
An Indiana Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars while working for the company, according to reports. Kyesha Moredock of Evansville has been accused of taking a possible $225,000 from Walmart, according to a 14 News report. Evansville Police Department initially opened an investigation in May, after Walmart Asset Protection came to the police to report an alleged theft. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Manhunt underway after five men escape from jail in stolen car
A manhunt is underway after five men escaped from a Missouri jail in a stolen car. The St Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that on Tuesday 17 January at around 7pm, the five inmates at the St Francois County Detention Center entered a “secured cell”. “From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force. The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground,” police said. “The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, entered through the secured...
Couple arrested on meth charges after they reported a fake kidnapping
After an Indiana woman called in a kidnapping Sunday, she and the driver of the vehicle she was in were arrested. Police determined that there was meth in the vehicle, and they said the kidnapping claim was false.
Body of Man Missing for a Month Found in Crashed Car Under Bridge: Police
Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, had been reported missing by family members on December 10.
Lansing Daily
Woman’s Decomposing Body Found in Garbage: Police
The decomposing body of a woman has been found in the garbage in Chicago, according to police. Chicago firefighters said they were alerted to a report of a body found among garbage in Chicago’s South Side on Monday night. When firefighters arrived at 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue they found a body and identified it as … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge
Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
22 pounds of fentanyl found on Grand Junction bus
Drug agents discovered approximately 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside a suitcase left on a bus Thursday afternoon. The pills weighed 22 pounds and are estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.RELATED Overdose deaths surge as fentanyl floods ColoradoThe discovery was made during a routine check of a passenger bus by members of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force. Because the suitcase had been left on the bus and no one claimed ownership, no arrests were made. RELATED Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for fentanyl distribution resulting in death
Indiana cop charged with shooting at police officer quits
A St. John police officer charged with shooting at an off-duty Hammond officer has resigned rather than be fired. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
