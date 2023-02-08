ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford earn draw

By Michael Jones
 3 days ago

Substitute Jadon Sancho secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds to deny their managerless rivals a famous first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years.

The relegation-threatened Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was on course to mastermind an unforgettable victory two days later.

Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as Leeds dreamt of a first league win at Old Trafford since February 1981.

But Erik ten Hag ’s United are made of stern stuff and rallied impressively, with Marcus Rashford ’s header followed by substitute Sancho’s first goal since September in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Illan Meslier superbly stopped Varane scoring a winner at the end of a rip-roaring tussle that adds excitement ahead of Sunday’s return fixture at a bouncing Elland Road.

Follow all the reaction from Old Trafford as Man Utd take on Leeds in the Premier League:

