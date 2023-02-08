Read full article on original website
6 Healthcare Trends Impacting Medical Practices in 2023
– AdvancedMD, a provider of cloud healthcare software for independent medical, mental health, and physical therapy practices, announced today the top six healthcare trends that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023. – These trends are based on aggregated, anonymous user data from the more...
Memora Health & Virtua Health Partner to Streamline Patient Experience
– Memora Health, an intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management partners with Virtua Health, the largest health system in South Jersey, to streamline care delivery and improve the patient experience. – The partnership will leverage Memora’s clinical intelligence platform across specialties to automate clinicians’ routine care...
Health IT M&A: KLAS Reveals Vendors Learning to Mitigate Negative Impact
– Since KLAS’ last report on M&A activity, there have been several notable vendor mergers and acquisitions affecting the healthcare IT landscape, and many healthcare organizations have needed to navigate the resulting disruptions. – This report provides an update on how customer satisfaction has been affected by recent health...
ShiftMed Raises $200M to Expand Nurse Staffing Marketplace
– Today ShiftMed, one of the largest W-2 healthcare workforce management platforms, announced $200M in funding led by Panoramic Ventures with participation from Blue Heron Capital and Audacious Capital. – ShiftMed plans to use the latest round of funding to help solve healthcare workforce issues across a variety of care...
TytoCare and Overlake Partner to Expand Virtual Care Offerings
– Virtual care company TytoCare has partnered with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, a nonprofit regional medical center offering a full range of advanced medical services to the Puget Sound region, to enhance their virtual care offerings. – Overlake Clinics is introducing the TytoHome device into its Concierge Care medical...
League & HealthSparq Transform Health Plan Member Experiences
– League, a healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform technology announced a partnership with HealthSparq, a Kyruus company delivering innovative transparency and guidance solutions to health plans. – The strategic partnership will combine League’s award-winning digital infrastructure and HealthSparq’s personalized, compliant healthcare cost and quality information to transform member experiences. It...
GE HealthCare to Acquire Caption Health to Expand AI-Guided Ultrasounds
– GE HealthCare acquires Caption Health, Inc., a privately owned artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare leader that creates clinical applications to aid in early disease detection, using AI to assist in conducting ultrasound scans. – The acquisition supports GE HealthCare’s $3B Ultrasound business by adding AI-enabled image guidance to ultrasound device...
Intermountain Health Taps Qualtrics to Help Advance Patient, Consumer and Employee Experience Management
– Intermountain Health has chosen Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, to create world-class experiences for its patients, caregivers and all populations who interact with and consume Intermountain’s services by helping improve how it listens, understands and acts on experience data. – Intermountain...
Epic, Impact Advisors, Nordic, Chartis Named 2023 Overall Best in KLAS® Awards
Epic, Nordic, Impact Advisors and The Chartis Group won the 2023 Overall Best in KLAS® awards. Epic was named the top Overall Software Suite for the thirteenth straight year in 2023 Best in KLAS – Software & Services report, released, which reports on the top vendors for 2022. Epic was also named the top Overall Physician Practice Vendor. Epic won thirteen other Best in KLAS awards in various market segments.
Electronic Transactions Can Benefit Partnership Among Physicians, Insurers and TPAs
The patient is at the center of the healthcare experience, and rightfully so. However, a strong case can be made to place the physician at the center. After all, it’s the physician who diagnoses and treats the patient. Insurance companies and third-party administrators (TPAs) also have critical roles to...
Aluna Raises $15.3M for Lung Health Management Platform
– Aluna, the award-winning lung health management platform, recently announced it has completed a $15.3 million Series B round of financing to continue growing its solution among doctors and patients managing asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD. – Aluna’s AI-enabled respiratory management platform allows patients to transmit data to their doctor...
The New “Front Door” to Healthcare Can Only Open Fully with True Interoperability
Some people think of retail pharmacists as standing behind the counter bottling pills, answering insurance questions, or discussing side effects with a customer. But the COVID pandemic fundamentally changed the role of the neighborhood pharmacist, from primarily dispensing medication to increasingly being the source of urgent and primary care for patients. With the successful administration of more than 300 million COVID vaccinations, an ongoing doctor shortage, and healthcare deserts in large parts of the country, the need for this transformation has never been more evident.
FHIR Adoption and Implementation Challenges
The Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard was introduced by HL7 in 2014 as a significant replacement for the HL7 V2 and V3 standards. An open standard called FHIR, which was initially drafted in 2011, makes it easier than ever for legacy systems and new apps to exchange data. FHIR was created to not only increase communication efficiency and interoperability compared to earlier standards, but also to facilitate implementation by giving clear specifications and allowing developers to take advantage of popular Web tools.
Ushur Lands $50M for Customer Experience Automation Platform
- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), has raised a $50M Series C funding round led by Third Point Ventures with participation from existing investors Iron Pillar, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Pentland Ventures. The company plans to use the funding to expand Ushur’s experience automation portfolio,...
CVS Health Acquires Oak Street Health for $10.6B in Cash – M&A
– CVS Health acquires Oak Street Health in an all-cash deal of $39 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. Bringing CVS Health and Oak Street Health together can significantly benefit patients’ long-term health by reducing care costs and improving outcomes – particularly for those in underserved communities.
DarioHealth Integrates Dexcom CGM Data into Diabetes Platform
– DarioHealth announced a partnership with Dexcom, the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, to integrate its market-leading CGM data into Dario’s multi-chronic condition platform. – Dexcom CGM uses a small, wearable sensor to continuously measure and send glucose levels to a receiver or smart device,...
Ibex’s AI-Powered Cancer Diagnostics Solution Obtains CE Mark
– Ibex Medical Analytics today announced that Galen™ Prostate has become the first standalone AI-powered cancer diagnostics solution to obtain CE Mark under Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR) for supporting pathologists in the primary diagnosis of prostate biopsies. – Galen Prostate is the first standalone AI-based cancer diagnostics...
Why Researchers Should Explore New Apps of Machine Learning
As the amount of real-world data (RWD) in the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow, so does the usage of machine learning (ML) to analyze that data and gain insights. In fact, in a recent survey, 95% of life sciences executives said they expect to utilize ML in the next few years to generate real-world evidence (RWE) from this data.
Blood Sugar Monitoring Devices Pose Wearability & Use Problems for Older Diabetic Adults & Caregivers
– In an initial trial of continuous glucometer use, faulty device adhesive — a serious wearability challenge — and patient difficulty in interpreting graphs produced by the device, were noted. In a subsequent trial, 70 older adults with diabetes wore glucometers and activity monitors and used smartphones and electronic medication bottles to track and manage blood sugar over a two-week period.
