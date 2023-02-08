Some people think of retail pharmacists as standing behind the counter bottling pills, answering insurance questions, or discussing side effects with a customer. But the COVID pandemic fundamentally changed the role of the neighborhood pharmacist, from primarily dispensing medication to increasingly being the source of urgent and primary care for patients. With the successful administration of more than 300 million COVID vaccinations, an ongoing doctor shortage, and healthcare deserts in large parts of the country, the need for this transformation has never been more evident.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO