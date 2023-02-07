Sayegh, Turkish Leaders Announce Relief Efforts for Earthquake Victims

CARLSTADT, NJ – Just days after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh joined Turkish leaders to announce relief efforts for earthquake victims. As organizations are starting to receive donations, the leaders shared how community members can assist.

Over 11,000 people were reportedly killed, a number that continues to increase.

“I called the Turkish Council General, and he needs help with search and rescue efforts, there are still people under rubble, and we don’t want the death toll to rise,” Sayegh said. “People are so proud of where they are from. They go home in the summer or whenever the time is available, but what are they going to go home to, that’s why this impacts all of us.”

Paterson has very strong ties to Syria and Turkey and has the largest Turkish community in the United States. Sayegh, who is Syrian, has been making calls to State and local officials in order to help Turkey and Syria the best way he can.

Currently, PORTX, Inc., a delivery service based in Carlstadt, along with Sayegh, is asking those who wish to help to donate new clothes and sleeping bags.

PORTX, Inc. is located at 256 Paterson Plank Rd in Carlstadt and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



