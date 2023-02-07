Sayegh, Turkish Leaders Announce Relief Efforts for Earthquake Victims

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARLSTADT, NJ – Just days after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh joined Turkish leaders to announce relief efforts for earthquake victims. As organizations are starting to receive donations, the leaders shared how community members can assist.

Over 11,000 people were reportedly killed, a number that continues to increase.

“I called the Turkish Council General, and he needs help with search and rescue efforts, there are still people under rubble, and we don’t want the death toll to rise,” Sayegh said. “People are so proud of where they are from. They go home in the summer or whenever the time is available, but what are they going to go home to, that’s why this impacts all of us.”

Paterson has very strong ties to Syria and Turkey and has the largest Turkish community in the United States. Sayegh, who is Syrian, has been making calls to State and local officials in order to help Turkey and Syria the best way he can.

Currently, PORTX, Inc., a delivery service based in Carlstadt, along with Sayegh, is asking those who wish to help to donate new clothes and sleeping bags.

PORTX, Inc. is located at 256 Paterson Plank Rd in Carlstadt and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Millburn for Climate Action is Circulating a Petition to Protect Canoe Brook Reservation from Development

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn for Climate Action (MCA), a non-profit conservation organization, is circulating a petition to prevent New Jersey American Water (NJAW) from selling its eight acres of mixed forest, field and wetlands on JFK Parkway to a developer. According to the MCA, “NJAW needs to obtain an exemption from the Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act. On May 11, 2023, they will appear before the NJ Watershed Property Review Board and make a case for this exemption.” The Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act protects water quality and promotes open space preservation. In the petition, MCA states that neither Millburn nor New Jersey can afford...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

This Month in Wayne History- The Death of Uriah J. Van Riper

On February 21st, 1879, The New York Times reported, “Uriah J. Van Riper, for 30 years Assessor of Wayne Township, and one of the most widely known men in Passaic County, died of erysipelas on Wednesday night [February 19th], at his residence, at Upper Preakness, NJ.” Uriah J. Van Riper was part of the third generation of Van Ripers to occupy the Van Riper-Hopper House, today the flagship site of the Wayne Museum. Though he features in tours of the home today, he’s largely unknown in Wayne’s public memory. So, who was this Wayne resident, "one of the most widely known...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack University Medical Center Doctors Evaluate New Strategies To Preserve Donated Organs

Hackensack, NJ - The first transplant specialists in the nation to employ innovative kidney preservation technology were at Hackensack University Medical Center. This technique can shorten the time before a kidney needs to be replaced.   According to a release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, in order to solve the organ scarcity in the United States, the team is currently investigating this novel strategy to see if it prolongs the lives of donated organs and significantly increases the number of donor kidneys that are viable for transplantation. The Kidney Assist technology, created by XVIVO, works by maintaining a given kidney's temperature, function,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Right Wing Wacko by Princeton Standards, Michael Cortese Was Also a Champion of Diversity of Thought

Princeton, NJ -- Dr. Michael Cortese, a longtime Princeton prosthodontist and a very important person in my life, died suddenly at the age of 69 on January 21, 2023. He wasn’t a close social friend of shared dinners, shared cigars, or shared rounds of golf, but simply someone who made me smile. I like smiling at people and have been told I have a “nice” smile. But, full disclosure, I do not have a natural, God-given, nice smile. From a very young age, I have been cursed with troubled teeth, plus a propensity for falling flat on my face, breaking my...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Brotherly Love delivers truckloads of food to Phillipsburg Food Pantry

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brothers of Phillipsburg Masonic Lodge #52 F.&A.M. gathered Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Phillipsburg Lodge #52 to load up their trucks and deliver food for the River of Life Food Pantry. Donations from both sides of the river were collected with $1,500 all given to the River of Life Food Pantry which services New Jersey residents, most in the Phillipsburg area. The brothers of the lodge host a collection and have also donated food to the Firth Youth Center and Third Street Alliance in Easton, PA. They rotate to various charities as they are able. Les Wallen Jr....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Divorce and civil cases to be halted in Warren County due to judge shortage

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – With numerous vacancies of Judges in County Courts, State Supreme Court Justice Stuart Rabner announced that New Jersey courts will suspend civil and divorce trials in six counties later this month. Senator Doug Steinhardt called for the executive and legislative branches of state government to act quickly to fill a growing number of judicial vacancies that have reached crisis levels. There are 69 vacant positions throughout the trial courts, more than 1 out of every 6 positions statewide, Rabner said. In the Warren County Vicinage of three counties or district 13, which covers Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties, five...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's Ebenezer AME Church Partnering with RWJ Hospital to 'Take Charge of Your Health!'

RAHWAY, NJ — Once a month, beginning in February and running through June, Rahway's Ebenezer AME Church and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway will be co-hosting a series of free health-related events called "Take Charge of Your Health!"  Topics will include cancer prevention, managing chronic diseases, basic nutrition, and mental health, among others. This month's event will take place on Saturday, February 18, at 10 a.m., at Ebenezer AME Church, located at 253 Central Ave. in Rahway. The topic will be "Cancer Basics" and will include some general information about cancer, risk factors, and prevention. Each session will include diabetes testing, blood pressure readings, nutrition education, and mental health resources. There will also be free giveaways and a chance to win a $25 gift card. This event is free and open to the public. See the attached flyer for more information, or click here for a high resolution PDF version. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hit and Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old Jersey City woman is in critical condition after being stuck in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, while a vehicle of interest was located the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to actively investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hillside Business Becomes First in Community to Take Part in Safe Place Initiative

HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside's Seabra's Foods is the first business in the community to join the Safe Place Initiative. Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi and members of the police department joined Seabra's Manager of Operations Manny Brito and Union County Prosecutor William Daniel to roll out the program on Friday. The Safe Place Initiative, which was developed by the Seattle Police Department, lets business patrons know that hate has no place in the community. Also, it tells any victim that they will be treated with respect and no matter their background, that they will be heard. "The Safe Place Program was created to start bridging the gap between victims of hate crimes or harassment and the police," Hillside Police said in a statement. "We acknowledge a very tumultuous past, and we are the ones that need to take that first step in letting the world know where The Hillside Police Department stands on hate, bias crimes, and harassment." Hillside Police say becoming a Safe Place business is free. Businesses can visit hillsidepolice.org to sign up. The Safe Place Initiative is not for residential use.
HILLSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital

PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Morristown Business Owner

MORRISTOWN, NJ - A GoFundMe has been set up by Semih Ozkaya, owner of Apricot and Baklava Cafe to help his family who lost everything  "The good news all my family members are thank god alive. But, my dearest sister with her 2 kids and her husband are homeless currently. I can't reach them physically. February 5th at 10 pm we got a text message from my sister that said "I AM ALIVE"  "Thank god they are alive that's what matters. Now they think about surviving tomorrow (the future) once they are back to normal they are gonna start worrying about their...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Park Fire Department Respond to Reports of Smoke Condition on Chestnut Street

ROSELLE PARK, NJ – Roselle Park Fire Department was called out to Chestnut Hill Market and Deli at 147 Chestnut Street on Friday night around 8:00 pm for a report of a smoke condition. After an initial investigation, fire officials determined the haze inside the building was due to a freon leak. Firefighters did not encounter any smoke or fire inside the structure. No injuries were reported by RPFD, nor did they report anyone was inside the building at the time. The business store hours show they close at 6:00 pm on Friday nights. Multiple units responded to the call including Unit 1, Deputy 1 and 3, Engines 1, 3, and 4, Ladder 2, Rescue 1, and Utility 2. RPFD also received mutual aid from Kenilworth Truck 3.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Murdered Jersey City Teacher Died of Blunt Force Trauma, Strangulation Investigation Reveals

JERSEY CITY, NJ - The preliminary findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office have ruled the death of a Jersey City woman found deceased in Kearny a Homicide, said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. An autopsy performed on Thursday, Feb. 9, determined Luz Hernandez, 33, died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck. As previously reported, on Tuesday, Feb 7, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report. The findings resulted in the Jersey City Police Department contacting the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for assistance. During the course...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Public Again Weighs In as Summit Council Mulls 'Seasonal Closure' of Maple Street

SUMMIT, NJ - Public comments now come near the end of the Summit Common Council agenda, but that didn’t deter the standing-room crowd at the governing body’s February 7 meeting from voicing their opinion, stretching the meeting to nearly three hours. Most were there to discuss the potential closure of Maple Street. During his Council President’s report, Greg Vartan laid out Council’s timeline for the potential closure. After recapping steps taken to date, including public engagement and SDI’s survey of stakeholders, he said, “I think throughout the community and on the dais, there is broad consensus for some sort of seasonal closure...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

One Man Arrested, Another At Large in Connection with Death of Jersey City Teacher Luz Hernandez

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Friday the arrest of Cesar Santana, 36, in connection with the death of Luz Hernandez, a popular charter school teacher in Jersey City. As previously reported, Hernandez was found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny on Tuesday, one day after she was reported missing, an investigation revealing that she was the victim of blunt force trauma to the head and compression of her neck consistent with homicide. Santana, who was arrested just after midnight on Friday at a motel in Miami, is charged along with Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, with one count...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Village Council Begins Chat Series to Discuss Issues Around Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Got a question, concern or idea you want to share with the council? Village hall has launched a new series of “Council Chats” for residents to connect with village leaders in a more informal setting held on the first Saturday of each month. At Wednesday evening’s council meeting, Councilperson Lorraine Reynolds spoke about the first event. “It was nice to be able to talk one-on-one with residents, so I highly recommend it if you have anything to talk about with the council,” she said. Two council members are present at the chats that are held from 9 a.m....
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bayonne City Council to Seek State Funds for Upgrades to Avenue C Park

BAYONNE, NJ – For years, the pocket park on Avenue C near 19th Street has served local kids as a playground in an area of the city which is largely devoid of open space. Occupied by storefronts, apartment buildings and a few two-family houses, the area may well fit the description as a concrete or asphalt jungle, leaving local kids to rely on their parents for the long drive to 16th Street Park on the other side of town. Located on a rented lot, the park has not seen the installation of more up to date playground equipment for well-over a decade,...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Warren Township Board of Adjustment Hears Maddy Realty Proposal for Stone House Hotel

WARREN, NJ — A new revised proposal for a hotel on the Stone House property was before the Warren Township Board of Adjustment this week. This time the plan is for 40 room hotel to be used only to accommodate event guests and the variance requested is for the use only. CASE BA22-08 Maddy Realty LLC Block 212 lot 20.01, 50 Stirling Road Use Variance was Carried from December 5, 2022 Last year the board voted 4-3 to reject the plan after seven public hearings which called for 66 rooms and in addition to a use variance also added a height of building variance. The revised plan now proposes 40 rooms on the first floor and in a lower level of the building located built into the hillside. Dillon Court neighbors spoke during public commentary regarding fencing and other issues that will eventually be addressed in site plan approval if the use variance is granted. Revised Application Plans are located here: https://www.warrennj.org/408/Pending-Applications-and-Plans The next meeting is set for March 6, 2023.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Opening of Amazon Distribution Center Brings Jobs, Convenient Delivery to Woodland Park and Beyond

WOODLAND PARK, NJ – Mayor Keith Kazmark and town officials cut the ribbon on the new Amazon Distribution Center located on McBride Avenue on Friday. The over 205,000 square foot facility joins the network of 35+ Amazon operations facilities already in New Jersey.  “Our building features advanced robotics that assist our associates and the work that they do,” Drew McCrossan, Site Leader said. “We are the only same-day fulfillment center in the entire network that features an area called “lockers plus”, that is an area where our local community members can come in to pick up packages and make returns. We appreciate...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Board Vote Scheduled for Monday on Ridgewood High School Later Start

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Following the special meeting this past week, the board will formally vote to support a later start time at Ridgewood High School Monday evening. At this time, it is unclear what, if any, additional votes could be needed to finalize the change, but this is the board's first official action on the matter. Other items to be discussed include the approval of field trips, building contracts and new Ridgewood Community School courses for Spring 2023. There is also a vote on the adoption of a new policy pertaining to board members attending meetings virtually Members of the community and the public can attend meetings in person or virtually. Virtual meetings are held over Zoom and details to view or join meetings are on the BOE website. Meeting agendas in its entirety are posted on the Board Agenda folder of the Board Business page on the BOE website prior to meetings. Read More Education News: Ridgewood High School Sees a Plan for a 35-Minute Later Start Time Monday Meeting Will Present Potential Later School Start Time for Ridgewood Jane McKinley of Ridgewood Named to Miami Univeristy President's List  
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
