A mother has expressed outrage after a teacher took her 11-year-old daughter’s drawing and claimed that the artwork was “inappropriate”.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Sierra (@sierraleann30) recalled the phone call that she got from her 11-year-old daughter’s teacher about the art project, which was deemed “inappropriate”. She also said that one of the students in the school, based in Michigan, was the first one to make a remark about the drawing. “[Her teacher] told me that a little boy had come up to her and made her aware that he thought my daughter drew boy parts...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO