A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Tributes paid to Surrey headteacher found dead with husband and daughter
Colleagues describe Emma Pattison as ‘inspiring’, as reports say shots were heard before bodies found in grounds of Epsom College
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Mother expresses outrage after teacher took her daughter’s drawing and claimed it was ‘inappropriate’
A mother has expressed outrage after a teacher took her 11-year-old daughter’s drawing and claimed that the artwork was “inappropriate”.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Sierra (@sierraleann30) recalled the phone call that she got from her 11-year-old daughter’s teacher about the art project, which was deemed “inappropriate”. She also said that one of the students in the school, based in Michigan, was the first one to make a remark about the drawing. “[Her teacher] told me that a little boy had come up to her and made her aware that he thought my daughter drew boy parts...
Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison
London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
My daughter, 12, was barred from the school playground & canteen over her hairstyle, mum claims
A GIRL of 12 was barred from the school playground and canteen over her hairstyle, her mum claims. Jade Samuels took to Twitter after her daughter was allegedly banned from the school's playground and canteen areas for having her hair in braids. She wrote on Twitter: "My child is banned...
Archie Battersbee’s death was an accident, coroner concludes
Coronor says 12-year-old from Essex was placed on life support after prank or experiment went wrong
LISTEN: Father describes 2-year-old son being swallowed, spit up by hippo
Iga Paul simply couldn't believe what he was being told. He said he'd never heard of a hippopotamus attacking a child before. It wasn't until he arrived at the place it happened -- when he saw the blood in the grass -- that he knew it was true.
Parents outraged over racist image at Ohio school
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – It was standing room only for a Bexley school board meeting Wednesday, which comes after a blatantly racist picture was shown during morning announcements at Bexley Middle School last Friday. Parents expressed anger and passion, shed tears, and called for action. “Black History Month,” said 20-year Bexley resident Karl Woodford. “Let’s […]
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Schoolgirl Bitten by Black Mamba in Class Dies Within Minutes of Attack
Melody Chiputura, described as a "promising student," died before a doctor could treat her wounds.
14-Year-Old Bullied New Jersey Girl TAKES OWN LIFE One Day After Video Of Her Being Savagely Beaten Is Posted Online
A 14-year-old New Jersey girl took her own life one day after a video of her being bullied and beaten was posted online, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adriana Kuch, 14, was attending Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey when she was targeted and beaten unconscious by a group of students on February 1.One day later a video of the incident was posted online and then, on February 3, Adriana was found dead in her bedroom by her parents.According to a 20-second clip of the February 1 incident, several Central Regional High School students are seen attacking Adriana, hitting the...
Elite School Head and 7-Year-Old Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide: Report
Police believe the head teacher of an elite private school in England was shot dead by her husband, who then murdered their 7-year-old daughter and used the gun to kill himself, according to a report.The bodies of Emma Pattison, her husband, George, and daughter, Lettie, were found in their family home on the grounds of Epsom College in southern England on Sunday. Police now think George is responsible for the deaths, the BBC reports.Late on Saturday evening, Emma Pattison reportedly made a distressed call to a family member. But the 45-year-old head teacher, her 39-year-old husband, and her daughter were...
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal
JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
King Charles, a grandfather of five, seemed amused by the unexpected gesture during a busy day of engagements King Charles III smelled the roses during his latest outing in London. The King, 74, stopped by the University of East London on Wednesday for the college's 125th anniversary and to open a new primary care training hub. As the monarch made his way through the building, his chat with a local student was interrupted by a young boy who just couldn't wait to give him a large bouquet. As seen...
Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension
Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.
Heartbroken parents of missing mum fear someone has ‘got her’ as it’s revealed her dog was ‘agitated’ when found
MISSING Nicola Bulley's parents fear someone has "got her" as she was in "good spirits" when they spoke a day before she vanished. in St Michael's in Wyre, Lancashire, at around 9.15am on Friday. Mystery surrounds her disappearance after her mobile phone was found nearby still connected to a work...
Mother of suicidal girl held in locked hospital room ‘frightened’ for child’s life
Lack of mental health placement in England part of chronic shortage of secure accommodation for vulnerable children
