Here's What Michelle Yeoh, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, And 17 Other Actors Looked Like In Their First Roles Vs. Their Most Recent One

By Morgan Sloss
 3 days ago

1. Jason Momoa in his first role as Jason Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii from 1999 to 2001:

All American Television / Via youtube.com

Jason in his most recent role as Baba Voss in See from 2019 to 2022:

Steve Wilkie /Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Michelle Yeoh in her first role as Miss Yeung in The Owl Vs. Bumbo in 1984:

D&B Films / Via youtube.com

Michelle in her most recent role as Scían in The Witcher: Blood Origin in 2022:

Netflix / Via youtube.com

3. Brenda Song in one of her first roles as Susan in Santa with Muscles in 1996:

Cabin Fever Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Brenda in her most recent role as Alexa in Love Accidentally in 2022:

David Goldner / Hybrid / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his first role as Rocky Johnson (his father) in That '70s Show in 1999:

Fox / Via youtube.com

Dwayne in his most recent role as Black Adam in Black Adam in 2022:

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Lucy Liu in her first role as Courtney in Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1991:

CBS / Via youtube.com

Lucy in her most recent role as Kalypso in the upcoming movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods in 2023:

Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

6. Dev Patel in his first role as Anwar Kharral in Skins from 2007 to 2008:

E4 / Via youtube.com

Dev in his most recent role as Gawain in The Green Knight in 2021:

Eric Zachanowich / A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Taika Waititi in his first role as Alex in Scarfies in 1999:

Becker Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Taika in his most recent role as Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death in 2022:

HBO Max / Via youtube.com / youtube.com

8. Shay Mitchell in one of her first roles as Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017:

Danny Feld / ABC Family / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Shay in her most recent role as Vanessa in Something from Tiffany's in 2022:

Erin Simkin /Amazon Prime Video /Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Temuera Morrison in one of his first roles as Maru in Adventurer in 1987:

Gatetarn / TV New Zealand / Thames Television / Via youtube.com

Temuera in his most recent role as Frankie Jones in My Life Is Murder in 2022:

Network 10 / TVNZ 1 / Via Facebook: MLIM.TV

10. Vanessa Hudgens in one of her first roles as Noel in Thirteen in 2003:

Searchlight Pictures / Via youtube.com

Vanessa in her most recent role as Beatrice in Asking for It in 2022:

Saban Films / Via youtube.com

11. Arden Cho in one of her first roles as Gahee Paik in CSI: NY in 2009:

CBS / Via youtube.com

Arden in her most recent role as Ingrid Yun in Partner Track in 2022:

Netflix / Via youtube.com

12. Kelly Hu in her first role as Melia in Growing Pains from 1987 to 1988:

Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

Kelly in her most recent role as Admiral Ozawa in The Orville from 2017 to 2022:

Michael Becker / Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

13. Priyanka Chopra in her first role as Priya in Thamizhan in 2002:

G. V. Films / Via youtube.com

Priyanka in her most recent role as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021:

Murray Close / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. KJ Apa in his first role as Kane Jenkins in Shortland Street from 2013 to 2015:

TVNZ 2 / Via youtube.com / youtube.com

KJ in his most recent role as Archie Andrews in Riverdale from 2017 to now:

The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Gemma Chan in one of her first roles as Mia Bennett in Doctor Who in 2009:

BBC One / Via youtube.com

Gemma in her most recent role as Shelley in Don't Worry Darling in 2022:

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

16. Cliff Curtis in one of his first roles as Uncle Bully in Once Were Warriors in 1994:

Fine Line Features / Via youtube.com / youtube.com

Cliff in his most recent role as Ben Bryant in True Spirit in 2023:

Netflix / Via youtube.com

17. Mindy Kaling in her first role as Kelly Kapoor in The Office from 2005 to 2013:

NBC

Mindy in her most recent role as Audra in The Morning Show from 2019 to 2021:

Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

18. Simu Liu in his first role as Hong Kong desk cop #1 in Nikita in 2012:

The CW / Via youtube.com

Simu in his most recent role as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie in 2023:

Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

19. Keisha Castle-Hughes in her first role as Paikea in Whale Rider in 2002:

Newmarket Films / Via youtube.com / youtube.com

Keisha in her most recent role as Hana Gibson in FBI: Most Wanted from 2020 to now:

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

20. And finally, Daniel Dae Kim in his first role as Gao Yun in American Shaolin in 1992:

Seasonal Film Corporation / Via youtube.com

Daniel in his most recent role as Harry in Roar in 2022:

Apple TV+ / Via youtube.com

