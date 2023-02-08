Here's What Michelle Yeoh, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, And 17 Other Actors Looked Like In Their First Roles Vs. Their Most Recent One

Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
wegotthiscovered.com
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson
The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
Who Is T.I.'s Son, King? The Hip-Hop Heir's Criminal Record Explained
The only thing harder than being a child star is being the child of a star according to T.I.’s son, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. The now 18-year-old rap heir made his network television debut more than a decade ago on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
Janelle Monáe Vows to Punish Fans for Liking Brutal Wardrobe Tweet
Janelle Monáe has reacted with vengeance after seeing a fan’s tweet about her dress sense going viral. Commenting on the outfit the singer and actor wore to the Grammy Awards, one fan joked: “Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.” After seeing that the tweet had racked up nearly 27,000 likes, Glass Onion star Monáe replied: “No new music just for this.” As the fan’s post continued to rack up likes, Monáe quipped: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved.” The original poster later defended herself, arguing that her “dumb jokes got people talking about how dope” Monáe is. “Monopoly man??” Monáe replied along with a crying emoji. “You’re pretty and funny.”35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023 Read it at Independent
Yellowstone to Reportedly End With Matthew McConaughey Starring in Franchise Extension
A new day might be dawning on Yellowstone. On Monday, reports began to swirl indicating that the Paramount Network series could soon be ending in its current form. According to the reports, co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is reportedly working with the network, as well as Paramount Global, to end the series, and subsequently launch ...
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos
Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Jake Gyllenhaal Refused to Say His Lines in ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ Because the ‘Dialogue Sucked’
Jake Gyllenhaal drove people crazy when he voiced his opinion on some of the writing for ‘The Day After Tomorrow’.
BET
Pam Grier Explains Why She Turned Down James Bond ‘Octopussy’ Movie Role
Actress Pam Grier is sharing why she turned down a role in the James Bond movie Octopussy back in 1983 and why she felt like being a Bond girl in the film felt like an afterthought. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grier, who is known for being the leading...
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination
Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
BuzzFeed
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0