Madonna Was Criticized For Her Appearance At The Grammys, And She Responded In A Really Powerful Way

ThunderKatt
1d ago
Is she okay? She reminds me of how I looked when I was being treated for an autoimmune disorder. Some of the meds make your face swell badly.
Reply
2
Related
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Adele Said She Was ‘Devastated’ and ‘Embarrassed’ By Her 2019 Divorce
Adele was married to Simon Konecki from 2018 until their divorce in 2021. She says going through a divorce left her feeling “devastated” and “embarrassed.” Here’s what the Grammy winner revealed about ending her marriage. Adele was surprised by how fans reacted to her divorce.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos
EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Elle
The Seat Filler Next to Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez Told Him He Was Becoming a Meme at the Grammys
Ben Affleck knew his Grammys 2023 misery was going viral, and he didn't care. At least that's what the seat filler next to him and Jennifer Lopez shared on her TikTok. The user, @almostannna, posted a two-minute video where she discussed her experience being seated next to them for part of the show. “I was next to them for a good bit of it; that was my favorite seat. I was right in front of Beyoncé,” she started. “So I didn’t know the meme of Ben Affleck being upset at award shows, like I didn’t know that was a thing, but…”
'I Can Now Die In Peace': Madonna Fans React To Her Viral Dance To Lady Gaga's Song — Watch
Madonna dance, dance, danced with her hands above her head — like Lady Gaga said!On Wednesday, February 1, the "Material Girl" singer took to TikTok to show off her groovy moves to the tune of Lady Gaga's song, "Bloody Mary" — which was virally used in the hit Netflix series Wednesday.For the 15-second video, Madonna stood in her doorway while wearing an all-black ensemble — which featured a cropped, lace tank top, low-rise pants and a bolero sleeved shrug. The 64-year-old star accessorized her spicy style with a pair of sunglasses and wore her auburn-colored hair fully down to showcase...
Kim Petras Announces She’s First Transgender Woman To Win For Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Kim Petras marked her win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sam Smith by reminding folks how she trailblazed her way to the Grammy stage. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she announced from stage to huge applause. Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live Related Story Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele Related Story Viola Davis Now An 'EGOT' After Grammy Win Smith then encouraged folks to keep standing up for his partner on “Unholy.” This is Smith’s first Grammy win...
Lourdes Leon pays tribute to mom Madonna in red cone dress at 2023 Grammys
Madonna first debuted her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra during her Blonde Ambition tour in the 1990s. On Sunday, her daughter paid tribute to the iconic look.
Ryan Reynolds Appeared to Have Meltdown on TV So Naturally His Wife Blake Lively Trolled Him About it
Blake Lively recently shared a funny video of her husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. The actress poked fun at her hubby's worried expression, as he watched his soccer team, Wrexham AFC, play against Sheffield United.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?
What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
'Overfilled & Overdone': Celebrity Injector Sounds Off About Madonna's UNRECOGNIZABLE Appearance At Grammys
Madonna has been a music staple throughout the world after rising to solo stardom in the 1980s, but fans could barely recognize the Material Girl icon when she made a rare appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.Many viewers commented on her drastically different look, claiming she was "unrecognizable" at the star-studded event with a puffy face which appeared to be the result of Botox as well as seemingly plumped lips, igniting rumors she had work done.A celebrity master injector at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, who has not personally treated the Papa Don't Preach performer, weighed in on the...
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Bustle
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
msn.com
These are Madonna's six children
Slide 1 of 23: Madonna may be in her sixties, but she is still an active singer and songwriter with a global fan base. When she announced a new world tour in January 2023, tickets sold out in a heartbeat. "I don't take any of this for granted," she said about it on TikTok. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."
BuzzFeed
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 8