A Casscoe woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas Hwy 130 East near Stuttgart overnight Thursday. Sarah Grace Hall, 18, was killed when the 2010 Lincoln Navigator she was driving left the highway to the right and hit a utility pole, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. The report says that the vehicle continued to travel east over a culvert which caused it to flip and land on its roof in a small creek.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO