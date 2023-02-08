ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star City, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Grace Hall of Casscoe

Sarah Grace Hall, 18, of Casscoe passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Sarah Grace was born Jan. 19, 2005, in Stuttgart to Jamie and Jennifer Hall. She was a member of Jesus Name Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her...
CASSCOE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Casscoe woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A Casscoe woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas Hwy 130 East near Stuttgart overnight Thursday. Sarah Grace Hall, 18, was killed when the 2010 Lincoln Navigator she was driving left the highway to the right and hit a utility pole, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. The report says that the vehicle continued to travel east over a culvert which caused it to flip and land on its roof in a small creek.
STUTTGART, AR
bestfriends.org

Pine Bluff Animal Control makes huge lifesaving strides

Disaster struck a few days before Best Friends embed project operations manager Cathy Overfield arrived at Pine Bluff Animal Control (PBAC). Several dogs — including a rambunctious golden-colored pup named Pugsley — began showing signs of the highly contagious, potentially deadly distemper virus. Because the Arkansas shelter did not yet have a vaccination protocol in place, a full-on outbreak was quickly underway among its 70 dogs.
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren City Council Police Committee tours Department

Warren City Council’s Police Committee met Wednesday night and toured the Police Department. Committee members are Chairwoman Memory Burks-Frazer, Alderwomen Latanza Atkins and Emily Moseley. Mayor Gregg Reep, Administrative Assistant Charlotte Tenner-Brown, Police Chief Shaun Hildreth and Communications Supervisor Val Correll also attended the meeting. Top photo: Warren’s Police...
WARREN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy