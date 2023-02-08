Read full article on original website
State champions Pulaski Academy, Parkview, Bryant celebrate college football signees
Defending state champions Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Parkview, and Bryant celebrate their college football signees with postponed Signing Day ceremonies.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Grace Hall of Casscoe
Sarah Grace Hall, 18, of Casscoe passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Sarah Grace was born Jan. 19, 2005, in Stuttgart to Jamie and Jennifer Hall. She was a member of Jesus Name Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her...
ROAD CLOSURE: Hillsboro Street in El Dorado to temporarily close due to water line replacement
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the City of El Dorado announced that Hillsboro Street will be temporarily closed due to a water line replacement. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that water services will temporarily be suspended in the area during the replacement.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Casscoe woman killed in single-vehicle crash
A Casscoe woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas Hwy 130 East near Stuttgart overnight Thursday. Sarah Grace Hall, 18, was killed when the 2010 Lincoln Navigator she was driving left the highway to the right and hit a utility pole, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. The report says that the vehicle continued to travel east over a culvert which caused it to flip and land on its roof in a small creek.
bestfriends.org
Pine Bluff Animal Control makes huge lifesaving strides
Disaster struck a few days before Best Friends embed project operations manager Cathy Overfield arrived at Pine Bluff Animal Control (PBAC). Several dogs — including a rambunctious golden-colored pup named Pugsley — began showing signs of the highly contagious, potentially deadly distemper virus. Because the Arkansas shelter did not yet have a vaccination protocol in place, a full-on outbreak was quickly underway among its 70 dogs.
thv11.com
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
KATV
Parents upset with Bryant Schools' response after they say cheerleader was harassed
BRYANT, Ark. (KATV) — Parents of a Bryant Junior High School cheerleader are sounding the alarm on what they said was a lack of disciplinary actions taken by the school district after their student was targeted by other cheerleaders. A group of Bryant cheerleaders captured a photo Candace and...
Prosecutor tells Prairie Co. Sheriff to retire
The sheriff in Prairie County who admitted to occasionally using racial slurs is facing pressure again to resign.
Jefferson County deputies investigating possible drowning
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a swimming pool early Monday morning.
Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth in Sioux City
The man later admitted to police that he and a co-conspirator traveled from Arkansas to Sioux City to distribute drugs.
KATV
Drug bust in Calhoun Co. leads to 61 arrested, 52 firearms seized, and narcotics removed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday they have successfully collected information, arrest warrants, and search warrants for alleged narcotic relegated criminal offenders for a narcotics operation. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office the 13th Judicial District Drug Force along with state,...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren City Council Police Committee tours Department
Warren City Council’s Police Committee met Wednesday night and toured the Police Department. Committee members are Chairwoman Memory Burks-Frazer, Alderwomen Latanza Atkins and Emily Moseley. Mayor Gregg Reep, Administrative Assistant Charlotte Tenner-Brown, Police Chief Shaun Hildreth and Communications Supervisor Val Correll also attended the meeting. Top photo: Warren’s Police...
