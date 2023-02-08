Kevin Barker, who developed the Central Hub on the Magnolia Square before selling it, has made a new property purchase just off the square that will pose another challenge. He has told friends of his Facebook page that he’s purchased the building at 126 S. Washington, which has been owned by Megco Properties of The Woodlands, TX. Megco Properties is former Magnolia resident Meg Woodward Molleson. The address is the building next door to Banner-News Publishing. County records indicate that 126 S. Washington has 2,800 square feet under roof, but the lot stretches to Last Alley for a total of 4,800 square feet. Barker tells us that he plans to develop the address into a special event venue. We wish him well with this property and look forward to its development.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO