magnoliareporter.com
No. 2 Muleriders’ bats roll early in run-rule win
After totaling 13 runs in four games last weekend, No. 2 Southern Arkansas pushed across a dozen runs on 11 hits against Missouri Western to earn a 12-2 run-rule victory and improve to 4-1 on the season on a damp day at the Henderson State Invitational. SAU junior Chris Sutton...
magnoliareporter.com
Panthers duo earn football scholarships
Two Magnolia High School seniors will continue their football careers to the college level. Defensive end Demarion Wesson and running back Garrion (B.J.) Curry signed football letters on intent at a ceremony in the MHS Freshman Academy Wednesday morning. Wesson will play for the Arkansas Tech University Wonder Boys next...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.
Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
magnoliareporter.com
Former Victory Lumber in Camden reopens as Camden Timbers sawmill
Astara Capital Partners officially celebrated on Friday the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill. The site in Camden is the former Victory Lumber LLC, a Southern Yellow Pine sawmill. “Astara is proud to invest in American manufacturing companies, and today’s ceremony highlights the wonderful team at Camden Timbers and its...
KNOE TV8
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
magnoliareporter.com
Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills
Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
arkadelphian.com
Huneycutts to open butcher shop in Arkadelphia, Ouachita Valley Meats
The historic farming family, the Huneycutts, will soon provide another service to Clark County. Ouachita Valley Meats, owned by Luke Huneycutt, Luke’s brother-in-law Jeffrey Liggin, and Luke’s father Ted Huneycutt is set to open by the end of February. Luke and Jeffrey will be running day-to-day operations. “There’s...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, February 10, 2023: Another Barker deal
Kevin Barker, who developed the Central Hub on the Magnolia Square before selling it, has made a new property purchase just off the square that will pose another challenge. He has told friends of his Facebook page that he’s purchased the building at 126 S. Washington, which has been owned by Megco Properties of The Woodlands, TX. Megco Properties is former Magnolia resident Meg Woodward Molleson. The address is the building next door to Banner-News Publishing. County records indicate that 126 S. Washington has 2,800 square feet under roof, but the lot stretches to Last Alley for a total of 4,800 square feet. Barker tells us that he plans to develop the address into a special event venue. We wish him well with this property and look forward to its development.
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, February 10, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Justin Reed Gildon, 25, of Bradley and Kaitlyn Renee Furgason, 24, of Bradley, February 10. Clayton Hendrix McWilliams, 36,...
swarkansasnews.com
New Postmaster on the job
Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
foxsportstexarkana.com
A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10
TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
KOCO
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
thv11.com
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
magnoliareporter.com
Man missing from Genoa area of Miller County
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has requested activation of a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Genoa area. Ronald Everett Cotton, 71, was last known to have been at 580 Private Road 1220, near Miller County Road 295. He has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday. He...
KSLA
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
Woman says OG&E won’t pay her promised reimbursement for broken gas line
A former Mustang homeowner is saying OG&E owes her money and they're giving her the runaround.
