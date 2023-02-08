ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP

South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
statehousereport.com

NEW for 2/10: Eckstrom’s error; Murdaugh’s murder trial; Police reform

NEWS: Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning. COMMENTARY, Brack: Even the Murdaugh trial has moments of tedium. MY TURN, Frazier: Lesson in humanity may be needed for police reform. FEEDBACK: Send us your opinions. MYSTERY PHOTO: Tasty photo. $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning.
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
kool1027.com

Heritage Tea Competition Featuring At Arts Center

The Multicultural Committee and the Arts Center are proud to announce the 2023 Heritage Tea Arts Competition celebrating Black History Month! Since 1987 the Heritage Tea Art Competition has offered the opportunity for students across Kershaw County to channel their creativity and engage with black history. This year students in grades 3-8 were invited to explore a prominent African-American figure that is a leader in their field (Science, Entertainment, Business, Sports, etc.). Students then write a one-page paper and creatively illustrate the report (poster board, mobile, collage, etc.). Schools select two winners per grade, and then those projects are displayed at the Arts Center!
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
veronapress.com

Football: Verona’s Jordan Franke commits to South Carolina

Verona senior standout long snapper Jordan Franke has recently announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Carolina. Franke made the announcement on his Twitter on Feb. 7. “I am humbled, honored and grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyInYourState

Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum

As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
GEORGETOWN, SC
manninglive.com

Billie S. Flemming: fighting for what's right

The Manning Times is honoring one local hero each week for Black History Month. This week, Billie S. Flemming's story is being told. Billie S. Flemming was born and raised in Clarendon County and spent his life at the forefront of the civil rights movement for the county. Flemming was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy