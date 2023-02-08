Read full article on original website
Related
Help begins here: SC Special Program for Infants, Children, and Women: Apply for grants if you are needy or hungry
South Carolina is famous for its natural landscapes, hospitality, thriving economy, and festivals. It won't be wrong to say that this is one of those very few states of the US where there is nearly perfect year-round weather. This means South Carolina is ideal for you and your family. The only condition is that your income should be at least $60,000.
Lancaster County Schools brings in technology to fight student vaping use
Lancaster County school safety director Bryan Vaughn says he wants parents to know that he's heard their concerns and complaints about rampant vaping in school bathrooms.
South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP
South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
Bill to restrict what can be taught in S.C. classrooms passes in House of Representatives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed about history and current events in South Carolina schools has moved closer to becoming law. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives gave second reading, essentially passing, to the “Transparency and Integrity in Education Act” in an 83-34 vote along party lines.
South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
No students injured after Florence School District 3 bus involved in crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No students were injured Friday after a Florence School District 3 bus was involved in a crash, according to the district. The crash happened in the area of Highway 378 Business and McCutcheon Road, according to the district. There were two students and the bus driver on board at the […]
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate …. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. High School Standouts: Franklin Davis, G, Landrum. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate...
New program aims to help young men throughout the Midlands
United Way of the Midlands hopes this new program will help address and reduce inequity gaps young men face in our community.
NEW for 2/10: Eckstrom’s error; Murdaugh’s murder trial; Police reform
NEWS: Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning. COMMENTARY, Brack: Even the Murdaugh trial has moments of tedium. MY TURN, Frazier: Lesson in humanity may be needed for police reform. FEEDBACK: Send us your opinions. MYSTERY PHOTO: Tasty photo. $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning.
Gov. McMaster launches South Carolina’s first electric vehicle website
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster announced the launch of SC powers EV an online platform showcasing SC’s growing electric vehicle industry and it’s capacity for future expansion. The easy-to-navigate website provides a one-stop-shop for the EV industry to learn why SC is the place to establish...
How gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
Heritage Tea Competition Featuring At Arts Center
The Multicultural Committee and the Arts Center are proud to announce the 2023 Heritage Tea Arts Competition celebrating Black History Month! Since 1987 the Heritage Tea Art Competition has offered the opportunity for students across Kershaw County to channel their creativity and engage with black history. This year students in grades 3-8 were invited to explore a prominent African-American figure that is a leader in their field (Science, Entertainment, Business, Sports, etc.). Students then write a one-page paper and creatively illustrate the report (poster board, mobile, collage, etc.). Schools select two winners per grade, and then those projects are displayed at the Arts Center!
Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook named Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio
COLUMBIA, SC- The ETV Commission has selected Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook to serve as Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV). Dr. Cook will begin serving as Interim President and CEO on March 4. On Feb. 2, current President and CEO Anthony Padgett announced his...
Elementary school student flashes gun on video chat, threatens 7-year-old classmate
“We received a report that a student may have had a weapon on the bus after school."
4 Days Left To Claim Up To $800 Tax Rebates In South Carolina
There are only four days left to claim the tax rebates worth up to $800 in South Carolina. Officials of the state informed residents that they only have until February 15 to file taxes and claim the rebates. There are only four days left for the residents of South Carolina...
Football: Verona’s Jordan Franke commits to South Carolina
Verona senior standout long snapper Jordan Franke has recently announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Carolina. Franke made the announcement on his Twitter on Feb. 7. “I am humbled, honored and grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the...
Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum
As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
Billie S. Flemming: fighting for what's right
The Manning Times is honoring one local hero each week for Black History Month. This week, Billie S. Flemming's story is being told. Billie S. Flemming was born and raised in Clarendon County and spent his life at the forefront of the civil rights movement for the county. Flemming was...
