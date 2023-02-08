NCAA Basketball: Oregon State at Arizona

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening in TucsonMadocTucson, AZ
Popular Mexican Food Cart Opens Physical RestaurantGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formationRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming StarDaily News NowTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
What team? Wildcats! Carlsbad lineman finds home at University of Arizona
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school football player is Power Five bound. Carlsbad offensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez has committed to play for the University of Arizona beginning in the fall. The 6’7″, 290-pound lineman is expecting to play left tackle for the Wildcats and hopes to show off his technique and physicality at […]
allsportstucson.com
Upstart Mica Mountain outlasts Walden Grove in 4A state playoffs play-in game thriller
The first playoff game at Mica Mountain’s gym on Friday night was one for the ages, even if that age is only 2 years old. That’s how long the Thunderbolts have played at the varsity level after the new school near Valencia and Houghton opened in 2020-21. Mica...
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson working to connect the north and southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson is hoping to connect parts of the Old Pueblo by making it more transit and pedestrian friendly. The Tucson Norte-Sur project focuses on a 15-mile corridor from the north Tucson, south to the Tucson International Airport. Before any plans can be...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Omni Tucson reveals multimillion-dollar transformation
Tucson residents and visitors can now enjoy a Southwestern haven at the Omni Tucson National Resort, as the destination has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations. After approximately nine months of construction, the resort began the new year by unveiling an array of remodeled amenities. From luxury guest rooms and suites to new dining and wellness experiences, guests are bound for a memorable stay under the bright Southern Arizona skies.
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Feb. 9-12 🎨🦖💝
It's looking to be a warm weekend filled with Valentine's Day pop-up markets, the return of dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest and an event that celebrates barbecue, blues and classic cars. What else? Craft workshops, the grand opening of a new food truck park, stargazing, and the gem show is still...
TUSD: Some employees "may not have received complete compensation"
Tucson Unified School District is still in the process of picking up the pieces after a cybersecurity threat hit the district in late January.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Tucson Man Sentenced for Making False Statement to Federal Agents During Investigation into Mass Shooting
Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to a time-served sentence and three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for lying to federal agents in connection with an investigation into a mass shooting in Tucson. As a result of Quintana’s felony conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.
lovinlife.com
Now Boarding: Flair Airlines lands at Tucson International Airport
The Canadian low-fare carrier Flair Airlines kicked off its inaugural flights from Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, at the end of November, with the start of service to Tucson. Flair launched five inaugural routes across Canada, departing from Edmonton (YEG); Fort McMurray (YMM); Prince George (YXS); London, Ontario (YXU);...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be
A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
School: PCSD investigates threat to Emily Gray Junior High
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a threat made to Emily Gray Junior High Friday. According to the school, a student made threatening remarks about a possible plan to harm others.
Residents are excited about completion of 20-year Downtown Links project
The opening of Maclovio Barraza Parkway completes the third and final phase of the 1.3-mile-long corridor connecting I-10 and Broadway.
Flying Magazine
Why Are Horses Going To Pull an Airplane Through a Parade?
The wrecked RV-10 fuselage that will be loaded onto a parade float wagon arrives in the new building of the Pima Community College Aviation Technology building. [Courtesy: Jessica Cox]. My hometown, Tucson, is known in aviation as one of the best aircraft museums in the country. It is also home...
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
azbilingual.news
IRS tax preparation system is bad for Arizona
It was a difficult holiday season for small businesses and working families. The inflation rate increased by 7.1 percent in November, making it harder for families to buy everyday essentials and holiday gifts. The Federal Reserve also raised interest rates, making it even more difficult for Arizonans to purchase a home, or for local small businesses to take out a loan to expand or hire new workers.
KOLD-TV
Tucson asking for public input on revolutionary Norte-Sur Project
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28.
realestatedaily-news.com
La Paloma Urgent Care Sells for $9 Million to New York Investors
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 9, 2023 – La Paloma Urgent Care at 4001 E Sunrise Dr in Tucson sold for $9 million ($420 PSF). Built in 2008, the 21,449-square-foot building sits on a .73 acre lot that was built for Northwest Healthcare dba La Paloma Urgent Care who has occupied it ever since.
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office District of Arizona.
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0