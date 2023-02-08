ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

NCAA Basketball: Oregon State at Arizona

By Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFcXq_0kggqs4500

Feb 4, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) makes a basket against Oregon State Beavers center KC Ibekwe (24) in the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon

The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family. Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis Police Department investigating fatal Albany police shooting

ALBANY, Ore. -- Corvallis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Albany officers that happened Wednesday, the Albany Police Department reported. According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal man at about 9:38 a.m. on February 8 at a residence in southwest...
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 58- LANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters (52) from Eugene, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. The dump truck driver, identified as Jesse Alan Rodolf (44) of Lakeview, was uninjured. Cynthia Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene. Icy road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after fight, gunshots, Springfield police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man accused of getting into a fight and shooting at people over a stolen cat was arrested Thursday after police found his vehicle, according to the Springfield Police Department. According to Springfield police, they were called out to a fight on G Street just before 3...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Man jailed after allegedly recording women in bathrooms, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who would allegedly follow women into restrooms and record them has been jailed after reportedly being caught and restrained by a victim’s boyfriend until police could arrive, according to the Eugene Police Department. Now, Eugene police are asking for any other victims to come forward.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Lebanon Firefighters respond to grass fire

LACOMB, Ore. — Late Friday afternoon the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to report of a small grass fire in the Lacomb area. LFD says the districts Lacomb substation responded to the fire with a single engine however when they arrived they found 2-foot flames in areas going across the field.
LEBANON, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Forestry group names new board members

The Linn County Small Woodlands Association selected new officers and board members during its Saturday, Jan. 21, meeting at the ZCBJ Hall in Scio. About 100 people attended the potluck dinner and business meeting, which was held for the first time following a three-year COVID-19 hiatus. New chapter president Mike...
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
753
Followers
5K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy