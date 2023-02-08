NCAA Basketball: Oregon State at Arizona

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC men’s basketball dominated by Oregon in the paint in wire-to-wire loss
In a game between two teams currently on the bubble of the NCAA tournament, USC men’s basketball sorely missed its starting forward. All night, the Oregon Ducks exploited the inexperienced USC frontcourt to dominate the paint and defend their home court in a 78-60 win Thursday night. Redshirt junior...
kcfmradio.com
Ducks Victorious; Bruins Top Beavers; Sailors End Regular Season; Viking Basketball
The Oregon Ducks led the USC Trojans from buzzer to buzzer last night at Matthew Knight Arena leading by as many as 20 points. The Ducks got double figures from 4 of its starters with N’Faly Dante leading the way with 17. Final Score 78-60. The Ducks will now face the Pac-12 leading UCLA on Saturday. Gametime on KCST at 6:30.
Greg Biggins breaks down what could make 2025 QB prospect Akili Smith Jr. special
Quarterback prospect Akili Smith Jr. will be a prospect to know in the 2025 class, and likely no prospect in his cycle has a name more familiar to Oregon fans. The son of former Oregon star quarterback Akili Smith, he picked up an offer from his father's alma mater late last month. A rising star on the west coast, the Ducks have a clear in.
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
tourcounsel.com
Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon
The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
World’s Smallest Harbor Road Trip Is in Oregon and It’s Gorgeous
Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town. It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!
‘Food is universal’: Salem restaurant merges cuisine and community
Salem is in the culinary spotlight as chef and restaurant owner Jonathan Jones was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Region for the second year in a row.
yachatsnews.com
Newport-based crabbers return to sea after informal work stoppage due to low prices, high volume of early-season Dungeness
There are many factors that fishermen can’t control – the weather, the price of fuel, and oftentimes the price of Dungeness crab. One thing they have absolute control over, however, is whether to fish at all. And that’s what a significant portion of the Newport fleet chose not...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision near Corvallis
An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 99 West Friday evening.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
klcc.org
Authorities in Eugene are shutting down house shows more often, according to artists and venues
Eugene has a long history of house shows. In the 90s, punk music could be heard playing loudly in neighborhood homes, with basement shows for bands like Black Flag gathering crowds of hundreds. The local music scene has thrived over the years with a major boom happening around 2019. However, many artists and fans have noticed a change since the pandemic.
kptv.com
Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family. Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last...
kezi.com
Corvallis Police Department investigating fatal Albany police shooting
ALBANY, Ore. -- Corvallis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Albany officers that happened Wednesday, the Albany Police Department reported. According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal man at about 9:38 a.m. on February 8 at a residence in southwest...
kpic
Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
Fire destroys Lebanon home, sends two residents to hospital
A manufactured home in Lebanon was determined to be a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon and sent two people to the hospital, according to fire officials.
FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 58- LANE COUNTY
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters (52) from Eugene, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. The dump truck driver, identified as Jesse Alan Rodolf (44) of Lakeview, was uninjured. Cynthia Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene. Icy road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.
kezi.com
Man arrested after fight, gunshots, Springfield police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man accused of getting into a fight and shooting at people over a stolen cat was arrested Thursday after police found his vehicle, according to the Springfield Police Department. According to Springfield police, they were called out to a fight on G Street just before 3...
kezi.com
Man jailed after allegedly recording women in bathrooms, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who would allegedly follow women into restrooms and record them has been jailed after reportedly being caught and restrained by a victim’s boyfriend until police could arrive, according to the Eugene Police Department. Now, Eugene police are asking for any other victims to come forward.
kpic
Lebanon Firefighters respond to grass fire
LACOMB, Ore. — Late Friday afternoon the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to report of a small grass fire in the Lacomb area. LFD says the districts Lacomb substation responded to the fire with a single engine however when they arrived they found 2-foot flames in areas going across the field.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Forestry group names new board members
The Linn County Small Woodlands Association selected new officers and board members during its Saturday, Jan. 21, meeting at the ZCBJ Hall in Scio. About 100 people attended the potluck dinner and business meeting, which was held for the first time following a three-year COVID-19 hiatus. New chapter president Mike...
