Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Here Is a Great Place For You to Get Some Down Home Soul Food In Midland
I love some good soul food and I know the perfect place to get the best soul food in Midland. Doris J.'s Kitchen is located where Chinese Kitchen used to be on Illinois & Midland Drive. The first plate I got there was smothered pork chops with mashed potatoes, candied...
Valentine’s Day just got a little scarier on Midland’s Trail of Horrors
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Valentine’s Day just got a little scarier with a new and unique attraction presented by Midland’s Trail of Horrors. It’s called My Bloody Valentine’s Date and it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. The family-owned themed haunted house is diving into the theme for the first time after serving up plenty […]
Remember When A Local Kid Got To Hangout With Robin Williams
We are so excited to have been celebrating our LoneStar92 Country Care for St. Jude Kid's Radiothon. Every year we spend two days raising money for St. Jude and because of all of you, we have been able to donate over $2.3 million, plus the money will raise this year.
Black History Month: Sam’s BBQ keeps traditions alive
Sam’s BBQ off of 7th street and Dixie in Odessa has been in business for 42 years, serving up homemade BBQ and Soul Food. “We’re trying to keep that soul food and drive in the community,” says owner Tiki Davis. At Sam’s, you can get brisket, ribs, sausage, delicious sides, and much, much more. Tiki […]
Is One Of The Best Salad Bars In Midland Now Closed?
How many of your favorite restaurants still have a salad bar? Well, if this place was one of your favorites, you can apparently take it off your list. Was this place known for its Salad Bar? Because a lot of people sure did comment on the salad bar. • CATTLE...
Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!
For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
Prince Hall Freemasonry in Midland has its roots in Black History
MIDLAND, Texas — John B. Love III is a local fee-based financial advisor, accountant, and tax preparer in Midland. But when he’s not helping local businesses with their finances and taxes, he’s also heavily involved in his community. “I’m a member of Western Star, Lodge #83… I’m...
Midland Animal Services to host ‘Be Mine’ adoption special
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- You can’t buy love, but you can adopt it. The City of Midland is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a “Be Mine” adoption special from February 14-18. The adoption fee includes a microchip, rabies/booster vaccinations, and spay/neuter. Spread the love this season by adopting a new furry friend. Animal Services Hours:
Downtown Odessa opening new sports bar tavern
ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 has been following the latest developments in downtown Odessa and the city's plans to modernize the area. Now, one business is close to becoming a part of the new change. On Thursday, the Odessa Development Corporation held a meeting that granted a fire system...
Odessa Crime Stoppers has a special offer for those exes of yours during the holiday
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Based off last years excitement, Odessa Crime Stoppers is back with a special offer for those scorned by an ex. What’s supposed to be a day for love is now an opportunity for Odessans to turn in their ex-valentines. Odessa Crime Stoppers announced the return of its Valentine’s Day Special looking […]
cbs7.com
Midlander set to begin filming movie in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Lee graduate has written a film about domestic abuse that begins filming in Midland-Odessa this spring. This project is personal for Drafus Andrews because the film “Closure” is about his mother. A three-sport athlete at Lee, he was also involved in the...
cbs7.com
MMH introduces a new machine that is the only one of its kind in the country
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health has a new toy that is the only of its kind in not just the region, and not just Texas, but the entire country. The all-digital OMNI legend PET/CT scanner is used to identify a variety of cancers including breast cancer and even pelvic cancer as well as diagnose diseases like Alzheimer’s.
Awesome New Night Club Headed to The Apex Building at ClayDesta in Midland
For the partying crowd, there is a new club that will be opening up in the Apex Building at the ClayDesta Complex. The future owners have asked the City of Midland Planning and Zoning Commission for a specific use designation and sale and consumption of alcohol at a bar inside the Apex Building.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
enchantingtexas.com
19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas
Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
City of Midland hiring for the summer season
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pool staff positions at Doug Russel and Washington Aquatic Center are available for 2023 summer season. The City of Midland is hiring for multiple positions for the upcoming season. With lifeguards starting at $13 per hour, cashiers at $10 per hour, and pool managers at $16 per hour. Lifeguards must be able […]
cbs7.com
Midland County Commissioners plan to bring new hiking & biking trail to region
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re a fan of cycling, you may have a new attraction coming your way. The Midland County Commissioners Court wants to make a new bike and hike trail in Midland, right next to the Horseshoe Arena. Commissioner Luis Sanchez says he’s heard many residents complain...
pascosheriff.com
Help Solve A Crime | Burglary, Odessa
HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Jan. 1 at around 9 a.m., a tandem axel trailer was stolen from a business near the intersection of SR 54 and Gunn Hwy. in Odessa. The suspects stole the trailer with a blue Chevrolet Silverado truck, which appears to be a 2007-2013 model. The truck has stickers on the rear window, a bed cover and rust on the roof and hood. On Feb. 4 the suspects, shown here, returned the stolen trailer to the business driving the same truck.
Psychologist speaks on crime concerns among young people
MIDLAND, Texas — A shooting at the Big Spring YMCA involving multiple juveniles has brought to the forefront just how much violent crime is being committed by young people. Suspects involved in the shooting are as old as 19 years old and as young as 13 years old. While...
1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Joseph Richard Autry, 37, of Odessa was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on Loop 338. He was stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th Street.
Comments / 0