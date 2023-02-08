ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Big 2 News

Black History Month: Sam’s BBQ keeps traditions alive

Sam’s BBQ off of 7th street and Dixie in Odessa has been in business for 42 years, serving up homemade BBQ and Soul Food. “We’re trying to keep that soul food and drive in the community,” says owner Tiki Davis. At Sam’s, you can get brisket, ribs, sausage, delicious sides, and much, much more. Tiki […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!

For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Animal Services to host ‘Be Mine’ adoption special

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- You can’t buy love, but you can adopt it. The City of Midland is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a “Be Mine” adoption special from February 14-18. The adoption fee includes a microchip, rabies/booster vaccinations, and spay/neuter. Spread the love this season by adopting a new furry friend. Animal Services Hours:
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Downtown Odessa opening new sports bar tavern

ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 has been following the latest developments in downtown Odessa and the city's plans to modernize the area. Now, one business is close to becoming a part of the new change. On Thursday, the Odessa Development Corporation held a meeting that granted a fire system...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander set to begin filming movie in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Lee graduate has written a film about domestic abuse that begins filming in Midland-Odessa this spring. This project is personal for Drafus Andrews because the film “Closure” is about his mother. A three-sport athlete at Lee, he was also involved in the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MMH introduces a new machine that is the only one of its kind in the country

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health has a new toy that is the only of its kind in not just the region, and not just Texas, but the entire country. The all-digital OMNI legend PET/CT scanner is used to identify a variety of cancers including breast cancer and even pelvic cancer as well as diagnose diseases like Alzheimer’s.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
enchantingtexas.com

19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas

Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland hiring for the summer season

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pool staff positions at Doug Russel and Washington Aquatic Center are available for 2023 summer season. The City of Midland is hiring for multiple positions for the upcoming season. With lifeguards starting at $13 per hour, cashiers at $10 per hour, and pool managers at $16 per hour. Lifeguards must be able […]
MIDLAND, TX
pascosheriff.com

Help Solve A Crime | Burglary, Odessa

HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Jan. 1 at around 9 a.m., a tandem axel trailer was stolen from a business near the intersection of SR 54 and Gunn Hwy. in Odessa. The suspects stole the trailer with a blue Chevrolet Silverado truck, which appears to be a 2007-2013 model. The truck has stickers on the rear window, a bed cover and rust on the roof and hood. On Feb. 4 the suspects, shown here, returned the stolen trailer to the business driving the same truck.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Joseph Richard Autry, 37, of Odessa was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on Loop 338. He was stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th Street.
ODESSA, TX
