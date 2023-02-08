ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Fall in Love with This Emu and His Cute Hats at this Local Ranch

Krazy Arrow Ranchette in Chaparral, New Mexico, just 20 minutes outside of El Paso, has one crazy emu who loves to wear hats!. In case you missed it, Krazy Arrow Ranchette is a small family farm in Chaparral who has recently gotten even more popular since they've introduced themselves to the Foodies of El Paso to advertise that they are selling eggs!
CHAPARRAL, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Unique Shops in El Paso to Celebrate Valloween

Do you ever sometimes wish that there were two Halloween's? Well, with Valloween, you could kind of celebrate another Halloween!. Valloween is when the worlds of Valentine's Day and Halloween collide! Valloween, as the name implies, is a combination of Valentine’s Day and Halloween- which means you share spooky and sometimes scary Valentine's!
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Thrift store bringing in a new wave of consumers

Thrifting, a developing and well-liked trend among today’s younger demographic, allows shoppers to get clothes at low prices that have either been handed down or viewed as vintage. Since UTEP students and locals have easier access to stores like Uptown Cheapskate and Vintage, a brand-new secondhand shop, this method of shopping has been drawing more college students to an area with a younger demographic.
95.5 KLAQ

Show Fido Some Love This Valentines Day At These El Paso Dog Spas

You are probably super focused on what to get your special somebody for Valentines Day but, c'mon now, don't forget the dog. Your pet loves you just as much ... if not more ... than your honey bunny and deserves a valentine from you too. Get them some special treats or buy your fur-ball a new chew toy. Do something, they've earned it.
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

King Zah’s Pizzeria closes up shop, owner offers slice of hope

Pizza lovers may have lost their favorite spot in Las Cruces with the recent closure of King Zah’s Pizzeria, but the owner says that it may not be permanent, offering a slice of hope to all. The slice house officially closed its doors on Dec. 15 after a two-and-a-half-year...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Vote in Fan Poll for Concession Item Return at Chihuahuas Ball Park

One of my favorite things about going to Southwest University Park, aside from the exciting Chihuahua's or Locomotive game, is the food!. I know I cannot be alone in thinking that Southwest University Park has some pretty good food options! Aside from the fact that they have my favorite pizza (Peter Piper Pizza) place pumping out slice after slice, there are some great concession items available like the Chuco Loco Fries - French fries smothered with chile con queso, bacon, green chile, Monterrey Jack cheese, and spicy ranch!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?

Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Local tire shop cautions drivers of construction debris

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tire shop owners are urging drivers to be cautious on the road due to them seeing more customers arrive with pierced tires. Manager Mike Ramirez from Kongster Tire in West El Paso explains that these kinds of accidents occur mostly near construction sites due to debris. Ramirez adds they happen all […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy