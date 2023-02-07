Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
Related
tapinto.net
Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
tapinto.net
As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE, NJ – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. As...
tapinto.net
Letter: Lack of True Democracy Heads for Vote Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Westfield mayor and town council will vote on the controversial redevelopment plan known as One Westfield Place. As our town is deeply divided as to approve or disapprove this enormous project, the mayor, many of the town council members and town attorney Tom Jardim continue to assert that a non-binding referendum is illegal. Yet, many citizens contend that this is a smoke screen so that they can, without the will and support of the populace, push through a plan that is not only controversial, but unwanted.
tapinto.net
Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94
Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
tapinto.net
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary
ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
tapinto.net
Man on Scooter Struck and Killed By Driver in Mountainside, Police Say
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 64-year-old man who crossed into traffic while operating a battery-powered scooter was struck and killed by a driver in Mountainside early Thursday morning, police said. Mountainside Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a news release the victim was struck at the intersection of Route 22...
tapinto.net
Traffic Diverted after Pedestrian Struck on Route 22 in Mountainside, Expect Heavy Delays
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - A pedestrian was struck early morning on US-22 in Mountainside. Expect heavy delays in the area of US-22 and New Providence Road eastbound. Traffic is being diverted to Mountain Avenue for investigation. TAPinto will update when more information becomes available.
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
tapinto.net
Escape with your Valentine
Break free of the Valentine's Day clichés and do something memorable this year with an escape room at Escapology in Bell Works. Work together, solve the mystery and unlock an experience you won’t forget. Afterwards or before your escape experience, you can enjoy all that Bell Works has to offer; shopping, entertainment, culture, food, drinks.... Book Your Escape Today visit Bell.Works for all. Escapology Holmdel is inside Bell Works at 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel.
tapinto.net
A writer’s refrigerator
Yesterday morning when I opened the refrigerator door, I burst out laughing. The shelves of my refrigerator displayed an almost empty container of half and half, a small jar of mayonnaise, half an avocado, one apple, a container of pesto sauce, and a package of chocolate pudding cups. Hilarious! Is this what it means to be a starving artist/writer?
tapinto.net
Berkeley Heights Public Library
BHPL's Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, February 13th at 7:00 pm in BHPL's Conference Room on the Upper Level at 29 Park Avenue. Click here for the Agenda. Editor's Note: This advertorial content is being published by TAPinto.net as a service for its marketing partners. For more information about how to market your business or nonprofit on TAPinto, please visit TAPintoMarketing.net or email contact@tapinto.net. The opinions expressed herein, if any, are the writer's alone, and do not reflect the opinions of TAPinto.net or anyone who works for TAPinto.net. TAPinto.net is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the writer.
tapinto.net
Fair Lawn’s 13th Annual Taste of Our Town to be held on February 27th
FAIR LAWN, NJ - The Fair Lawn Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that it is hosting its 13th annual Taste of Our Town event which will take place on Monday, February 27th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at the Fair Lawn Community Center located at 10-10 20th Street. The...
tapinto.net
Spend an Incredible Summer at YMCA’s Camp Michikamau
HARRIMAN, NY — Get back to the basics this summer with the Greater Bergen County YMCA’s full outdoor sleepaway camping experience with plenty of swimming. At Camp Michikamau, offered at Harriman State Park, kids get to be kids while making childhood memories that last a lifetime. “Camp Michikamau...
tapinto.net
Valentine's Day Vendor Sale at Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School on Feb. 11
RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School 6th graders are hosting an upcoming Valentine's Day Shop vendor event on Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roosevelt School is located at 811 St. Georges Ave. The 6th grade class will be hosting 35 local vendors who will be...
tapinto.net
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Routs Millburn, 11-4
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Zack Guiffrida scored four goals and passed for two assists to lead the Clifton United ice hockey team to an 11-4 victory over Millburn on Wednesday. Ryan Montana had two goals and two assists and Trevor Rascher scored two goals for Clifton United (10-8-2), which included players on its roster from Cedar Grove.
tapinto.net
Progress Moves Forward at New Community Center
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Think of it as a kind of audition for North Salem’s new community/senior center. The folks from The Schoolhouse Theater, Westchester’s longest continually operating professional theater group, have been patiently waiting in the wings for their cue to take the stage again at 3 Owen Road in Croton Falls, its former home.
tapinto.net
Hanover Park PTO to Host Comedy Night on March 30th
EAST HANOVER, NJ - The Hanover Park PTO is hosting a Comedy night and fun night of laughs with Comedian John Pizzi. Tickets include buffet dinner, soft drinks and a one hour comedy show (cash bar will be available). There will also be an Upscale Tricky Tray, Wine Pull and...
Comments / 0