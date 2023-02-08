Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar gains on tighter policy outlook
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed and global equity markets fell on Friday as rising interest rates unsettled investors amid a growing chorus of central bank officials insisting monetary policy needs to remain tight for some time to lick inflation. U.S. mega-cap growth companies came under pressure...
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2023: ASPS
Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index (NYK) down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index (HGX) was up 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%. Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.5%...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.09 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy for February 2023
The best metaverse stocks give you access to some of the cutting-edge companies that likely will be the future of the internet. These companies have massive potential as providers of emerging technology and platforms for building and running those spaces. The metaverse itself is still in its early stages of...
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
Expect More Rate Hikes From the Fed
After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week, investors assumed that the U.S. central bank was nearing the end of its rate hikes. After all, inflation had been cooling down, and the latest rate hike was lower than December’s increase of 50 basis points, and the previous four rate bumps of 75 bps. But now, because of numerous conflicting data, Wall Street’s not so sure.
Oil Prices Dip After Country’s Oil Inventories Hit Highest In Months
Energy stocks are set to open higher, lifted by higher broader equity futures and despite weaker oil prices. Earnings continue to come in across the E&P, driller and downstream space. Falling yields and expectations for a more moderate, if any, recession in 2023 are continuing to add support to equities and risk assets early in 2023.
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
Why I Won't Touch Affirm Stock
During the first two years of the pandemic, when demand for everything was soaring, stimulus cash was bolstering household budgets, and interest rates were near zero, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) never turned much of a profit. If the business didn't really work then, when all the conditions were right, I find it hard to believe that it can work now.
Weyerhaeuser (WY) Attracts Investors With 5.6% Dividend Hike
Weyerhaeuser Company WY announced an increase in the dividend payout, following its commitment of sustainable base dividend growth by 5% annually through 2025. This is the second hike in dividend payout in the last two years. The board of directors approved a 5.6% hike in its quarterly base cash dividend...
BlackRock Increases Position in Cytokinetics (CYTK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.77MM shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK). This represents 16.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 14.97MM shares and 16.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Why Crypto Altcoins Moved Big This Week
There weren't a lot of positive moves in the crypto industry over the past week. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has gone all out on crypto, fining exchange Kraken $30 million and shutting down its staking program in the United States. Some of the biggest impacts were felt by smaller tokens and businesses that may not have the resources to fight the SEC.
Senator Investment Group Cuts Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA)
Fintel reports that Senator Investment Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.32MM shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA). This represents 0.44% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 76.60MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease...
Alliancebernstein Holding (AB) Declares $0.70 Dividend
Alliancebernstein Holding said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
