FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation
When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
Mayflower Gulch Trail Could Be Colorado’s Best Winter Hike
This winter hike screams "Colorado." The hike has everything, including gorgeous basins, ghost towns, streams, abandoned mines, and remarkable views. This moderate hike near Copper Mountain has it all. If you're searching for a two to three-hour hike with easy access, this Colorado trail may be everything you ever hoped for.
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State
Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
Colorado City Lands on Worst Cities for Football Fans
Football has been a hot topic around Colorado State University for the last several years. Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium cost $220 million to bring to life. That doesn't happen without having a really intense focus on Football. So how could Fort Collins possibly land on a list that implies...
Spy Balloons? Colorado Remembers the Original Big Balloon Story
It's been hard to concentrate lately after news of Chinese spy balloons floating all the way across America over the past week taking photos of our military installations. Living in Colorado was hard enough with all the UFOs. Now I have to look out for spy balloons too?. What if...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
Did You Know Colorado’s Great Broadmoor Hotel Has 7 Restaurants?
Many people know of of Colorado's historic and wonderful Broadmoor Hotel/Resort in Colorado Springs. How many of us know of the restaurants found there?. The Broadmoor officially opened in 1915; over 100 years later, the resort remains one of the top "destination" hotels in not only Colorado, but America. If you haven't been there, you may think it's "big," but finding out that there are seven restaurants, makes it seem "epic."
13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns
Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado
Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
What’s it Like to Be Evacuated from a Colorado Chairlift?
For beginners, and even some advanced skiers and snowboarders, riding a chairlift can be a nerve-racking experience. Suspended way above the ground, being pulled by a cable up a mountain, it's reasonable to understand why this would be frightening to some. To make matters worse, on rare occasions, something goes...
Star Trek Doctor Making a House Call In Colorado In June 2023
The Chief Medical Officer of the Starship Enterprise will be making a house call in Colorado this summer. Set a course for Denver. Fan Expo Denver is coming up from June 30 through July 2, 2023, and with it, a number of your favorite stars. Save your pennies, grab your Sharpie, and get ready to meet the good doctor face-to-face.
ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio
Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures
There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
Colorado is Home to the World’s Largest Public Key Collection
The beautiful mountain town of Estes Park, Colorado is famous for numerous reasons. First and foremost, it is home to the iconic Stanley Hotel which served as the inspiration for Stephen King's 'The Shining,' but there's another place in Estes Park with ties to celebrities that will absolutely blow your mind.
From prison to startup owner: Mike Mitchell is a story of perseverance
Mike Mitchell was in and out of jail on low-level drug crimes before spending 10 years in prison. Now he's celebrating his fifth year in the apparel business with 'Alumni Ink.'
5 Ways to Get Ongoing Help in NoCo
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Footsteps to Faith Facilitator, Erin O'Roarke, about 5 ways people can get help in Northern Colorado. Homeward Alliance - Helps Individuals and Families Who Face Homelessness. House of Neighborly Service - Help and Resources, Including Food and Clothing for Individuals and...
