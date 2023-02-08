ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mayflower Gulch Trail Could Be Colorado’s Best Winter Hike

This winter hike screams "Colorado." The hike has everything, including gorgeous basins, ghost towns, streams, abandoned mines, and remarkable views. This moderate hike near Copper Mountain has it all. If you're searching for a two to three-hour hike with easy access, this Colorado trail may be everything you ever hoped for.
COLORADO STATE
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
COLORADO STATE
Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State

Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado City Lands on Worst Cities for Football Fans

Football has been a hot topic around Colorado State University for the last several years. Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium cost $220 million to bring to life. That doesn't happen without having a really intense focus on Football. So how could Fort Collins possibly land on a list that implies...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Did You Know Colorado’s Great Broadmoor Hotel Has 7 Restaurants?

Many people know of of Colorado's historic and wonderful Broadmoor Hotel/Resort in Colorado Springs. How many of us know of the restaurants found there?. The Broadmoor officially opened in 1915; over 100 years later, the resort remains one of the top "destination" hotels in not only Colorado, but America. If you haven't been there, you may think it's "big," but finding out that there are seven restaurants, makes it seem "epic."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns

Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado

Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
COLORADO STATE
What’s it Like to Be Evacuated from a Colorado Chairlift?

For beginners, and even some advanced skiers and snowboarders, riding a chairlift can be a nerve-racking experience. Suspended way above the ground, being pulled by a cable up a mountain, it's reasonable to understand why this would be frightening to some. To make matters worse, on rare occasions, something goes...
COLORADO STATE
Star Trek Doctor Making a House Call In Colorado In June 2023

The Chief Medical Officer of the Starship Enterprise will be making a house call in Colorado this summer. Set a course for Denver. Fan Expo Denver is coming up from June 30 through July 2, 2023, and with it, a number of your favorite stars. Save your pennies, grab your Sharpie, and get ready to meet the good doctor face-to-face.
DENVER, CO
ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio

Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
CINCINNATI, OH
Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures

There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
COLORADO STATE
5 Ways to Get Ongoing Help in NoCo

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Footsteps to Faith Facilitator, Erin O'Roarke, about 5 ways people can get help in Northern Colorado. Homeward Alliance - Helps Individuals and Families Who Face Homelessness. House of Neighborly Service - Help and Resources, Including Food and Clothing for Individuals and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
