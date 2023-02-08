Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Free Aussie Sports Coverage Threatened by Restrictive Gambling Rules
As reported by The Guardian, Free TV Australia, the peak industry body that represents Australia’s commercial free-to-air TV broadcasters, warned that additional restrictions to gambling ads can have consequences. Free TV Australia dismissed such proposals and explained that rights to sports events are very expensive. Moreover, the peak industry body’s chief executive officer, Bridge Fair, said that sports rights are difficult to acquire and reiterated that they are “one of the most expensive types of programming.”
BBC
Australia blocks coal mine to protect Great Barrier Reef
For the first time in history, Australia has blocked the creation of a coal mine under environmental laws. The government on Thursday rejected a proposal for a new mine about 10km (6.2 miles) from the Great Barrier Reef. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the project posed an unacceptable risk to...
techxplore.com
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from defence sites
Australia's defence department will strip its buildings of Chinese-made security cameras to ensure they are "completely secure", the government said on Thursday. It follows similar moves in the United States and Britain, which have taken measures to stop government departments installing Chinese-made cameras at sensitive sites. Both countries have expressed...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
A close read of Beijing's official statement shows it doesn't think the US violated international law by shooting down its balloon, says a legal expert who studies China
China didn't accuse the US of violating international law this time, as it often says when it thinks it can argue such a case, expert Julian Ku said.
Chinese TikTok food blogger fined almost $20,000 after eating a great white shark she bought online
Chinese influencer Tizi has been fined $18,522 over a viral video that showed her cooking and eating a great white shark. A Chinese food blogger who sparked fury after cooking and eating an endangered great white shark in a TikTok video has been slapped with a hefty fine by Chinese authorities.
Struggling pig kills butcher at slaughterhouse in Hong Kong
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city's police said.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
Nigerian senator 'brought street trader to the UK to harvest his kidney in exchange for £7,000'
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, is on trial at the Old Bailey with his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, their 25-year-old daughter Sonia and medical 'middleman' Dr Obinna Obeta.
Australia won’t have King Charles III on its new banknotes, despite him being the country’s head of state
The new bills, which will feature designs that pay tribute to Australia’s Indigenous peoples, have divided opinion.
Time Out Global
Australia ranked the tenth best country to work in for 2023
It’s no secret life’s pretty good Down Under: we’ve just legalised the use of MDMA and magic mushrooms for medical use, the new $5 banknote is set to honour First Nations people and it’s rumoured Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance world tour to town (we live in hope!). But if you needed further proof Australia is one helluva place to live, it has just been ranked the tenth best country to work in for 2023.
Here Is How Much You Should Be Tipping Around The World & It's So Different To North America
Have you ever gone on a trip and wondered what the appropriate amount to tip your server or hotel staff is or if it’s even expected of you to tip?. Tipping culture can vary from country to country, so it’s important to know such details before embarking on a trip.
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
Brazil squeezes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory
Armed government officials with Brazil's justice, Indigenous and environment agencies Wednesday began to press thousands of illegal gold miners out of Yanomami Indigenous territory citing widespread river contamination, famine and disease they have brought to one of the most isolated groups in the world.People involved in illegal gold dredging streamed away from the territory on foot. The operation could take months. There are believed to be some 20,000 people engaged in the activity, often using toxic mercurty to separate the gold. The authorities — the Brazilian environmental agency Ibama, with support from the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples and...
gamblingnews.com
PlayLottoGlobal Targets Brazil and Mexico with Imminent Launch
The lottery will be going online on March 1 in both Brazil and Mexico, seeking to rapidly consolidate its presence in the region and reach the millions of lottery fans in both countries respectively. PlayLottoGlobal Pursues Global Expansion in First Quarter. The company is aiming to be present in more...
Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle
Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.
gamblingnews.com
NeoGames Became Semi-Premium Partner for European Lotteries
Provider of iLottery technology and services NeoGames announced it has entered into a two-year partnership with The European Lotteries and Toto Association (EL). The agreement NeoGames reached with EL was showcased during EL/World Lottery Association (WLA) Marketing seminar held in London this year and will see the provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions contribute as Level 2 (semi-premium partner) to all the major events of the largest Lottery and Toto trade organization in Europe for the next two years.
First Abu Dhabi Bank reiterates not eyeing offer for Standard Chartered
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) (FAB), the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, said on Friday it was not currently evaluating an offer for Britain's Standard Chartered (STAN.L), the second time it has quashed reports of an imminent bid.
