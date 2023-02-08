ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Free Aussie Sports Coverage Threatened by Restrictive Gambling Rules

As reported by The Guardian, Free TV Australia, the peak industry body that represents Australia’s commercial free-to-air TV broadcasters, warned that additional restrictions to gambling ads can have consequences. Free TV Australia dismissed such proposals and explained that rights to sports events are very expensive. Moreover, the peak industry body’s chief executive officer, Bridge Fair, said that sports rights are difficult to acquire and reiterated that they are “one of the most expensive types of programming.”
gamblingnews.com

PlayLottoGlobal Targets Brazil and Mexico with Imminent Launch

The lottery will be going online on March 1 in both Brazil and Mexico, seeking to rapidly consolidate its presence in the region and reach the millions of lottery fans in both countries respectively. PlayLottoGlobal Pursues Global Expansion in First Quarter. The company is aiming to be present in more...
gamblingnews.com

NeoGames Became Semi-Premium Partner for European Lotteries

Provider of iLottery technology and services NeoGames announced it has entered into a two-year partnership with The European Lotteries and Toto Association (EL). The agreement NeoGames reached with EL was showcased during EL/World Lottery Association (WLA) Marketing seminar held in London this year and will see the provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions contribute as Level 2 (semi-premium partner) to all the major events of the largest Lottery and Toto trade organization in Europe for the next two years.

