Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks
After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jae Crowder's First Tweet After Getting Traded To The Bucks
Jae Crowder sent out a tweet after getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Haslams in Talks to Buy Milwaukee Bucks Stake From Marc Lasry
The Haslam Sports Group, owners of the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew, are in advanced talks to acquire Marc Lasry’s stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations. Lasry owns about 25% of the team, and his stint as the Bucks primary governor is nearing an end, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Dee and Jimmy Haslam, managing partners of the Haslam Sports Group, have been speaking with the Bucks owners for the past few months, though there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached. A Haslam Sports Group...
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes
There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
Look: Vikings Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Aaron Rodgers
Adam Thielen's time in a Minnesota Vikings uniform could be over. With a $13.55 million cap hit in 2023, the team could save $6.4 million in cap space by cutting the veteran wide receiver this offseason. With his NFL future up in the air, Thielen has a lot to think about. That being said, he won't ...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bucks for sale? Mark Lasry in 'serious talks' to sell stake: report
MILWAUKEE - Marc Lasry is "in serious talks" to sell his ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, according to a Friday report from The Athletic. The Athletic said "league sources" told three different insiders – Shams Sharania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick – that Jimmy Haslam and his sports group, which owns the Cleveland Browns, are the interested buyer. Lasry's stake is 25%.
NBA player hints that Bryn Forbes could be heading back to the Bucks
Following their trade deadline deal for Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee Bucks opened up two roster spots that can be filled via the buyout market. Fans have already started to put together a wish list of names they’d like to see on the roster, but it appears that the team may already have a familiar name in mind. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Ringer NBA Show,” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, who spoke about his team’s deadline deals, hinted that a former Buck could be heading back to the 414.
Comments / 0