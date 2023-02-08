Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Safer Gambling Will Define the Gambling Landscape in the UK
Gambling in the UK most likely has “settled into a new normal” according to Gambling Commission’s chief executive officer Andrew Rhodes who delivered a keynote speech at ICE London 2023. Every Player Matters. Speaking in the Consumer Protection Zone of ICE London, Rhodes outlined the near-term perspectives...
gamblingnews.com
Free Aussie Sports Coverage Threatened by Restrictive Gambling Rules
As reported by The Guardian, Free TV Australia, the peak industry body that represents Australia’s commercial free-to-air TV broadcasters, warned that additional restrictions to gambling ads can have consequences. Free TV Australia dismissed such proposals and explained that rights to sports events are very expensive. Moreover, the peak industry body’s chief executive officer, Bridge Fair, said that sports rights are difficult to acquire and reiterated that they are “one of the most expensive types of programming.”
EU lawmakers' body agrees on safeguards against illegal data transfers
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A key committee at the European Parliament on Thursday agreed to stringent safeguards to prevent non-EU governments from gaining illegal access to EU data, drawing criticism from a tech lobbying group.
gamblingnews.com
Greentube Strengthens German Presence with StarGames.de License
Greentube has received an official go-ahead by the Gambling Authority of the Federal States of Germany (GGL) which makes the StarGames.de a licensed entity that can deliver on a range of experiences. StarGames will benefit from Greentube’s existing infrastructure and solutions that will allow it to remain at the forefront...
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
gamblingnews.com
Danish Gambling Regulator Reports Increased GGR in Q4 2022
The latest financial results report from the Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden highlighted that the overall gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the betting, online casino, slot machine, and physical casino sectors amounted to DKK 1.8 billion ($254.9 million) in Q4 2022, which represents a 4.5% increase compared to Q4 2021. The...
insideevs.com
E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
gamblingnews.com
ESIC Signed Anti-Corruption Education Partnership with GG.BET
The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) announced it has entered into a three-year partnership with GG.BET to make the online sports and esports betting operator its Anti-Corruption Education Partner. Deliver Education to Players and Stakeholders. ESIC used the return of the ESIC Global Esports Summit (EGES) at Excel London this week...
gamblingnews.com
NeoGames Became Semi-Premium Partner for European Lotteries
Provider of iLottery technology and services NeoGames announced it has entered into a two-year partnership with The European Lotteries and Toto Association (EL). The agreement NeoGames reached with EL was showcased during EL/World Lottery Association (WLA) Marketing seminar held in London this year and will see the provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions contribute as Level 2 (semi-premium partner) to all the major events of the largest Lottery and Toto trade organization in Europe for the next two years.
gamblingnews.com
PlayLottoGlobal Targets Brazil and Mexico with Imminent Launch
The lottery will be going online on March 1 in both Brazil and Mexico, seeking to rapidly consolidate its presence in the region and reach the millions of lottery fans in both countries respectively. PlayLottoGlobal Pursues Global Expansion in First Quarter. The company is aiming to be present in more...
