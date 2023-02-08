ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, FL

Aviation International News

Report: Crew Decisions Lead To Phenom 100 Accident

The pilots’ decision to use normal, non-icing procedures while landing their Embrear Phenom 100 in known icing conditions led to a “stall on very short final,” hard landing, and collapsed landing gear before the twinjet veered off the runway at Paris Le Bourget Airport on Feb. 8, 2021, according to the newly issued final report from French aircraft accident investigation agency BEA. There were no serious injuries to the pilots or passenger, but the aircraft was written off.
MySanAntonio

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
msn.com

Flight Attendant Shares Appalling Footage of Totally Trashed Airplane Seat Rows

People often joke about the way some travelers act when they're flying, but sometimes, some people's behavior goes beyond the jokes. Even though we pay good money to fly (sometimes way too much money), it's still important to respect our surroundings while doing it. Cleaning up after yourself when you deplane is usually the bare minimum, and most people don't have a problem doing it — or so we thought.
The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
TheConversationAU

Which seat on a plane is the safest? We asked an aviation expert

When booking a flight, do you ever think about which seat will protect you the most in an emergency? Probably not. Most people book seats for comfort, such as leg room, or convenience, such as easy access to toilets. Frequent flyers (this author included) might book their seat as close as possible to the front so they can disembark more quickly. We rarely book a flight with hopes of getting one of the middle seats in the last row. Well, guess what? These seats are statistically the safest ones on an airplane. Air travel is safe Before we get into it, I should...
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
