Aviation International News
Report: Crew Decisions Lead To Phenom 100 Accident
The pilots’ decision to use normal, non-icing procedures while landing their Embrear Phenom 100 in known icing conditions led to a “stall on very short final,” hard landing, and collapsed landing gear before the twinjet veered off the runway at Paris Le Bourget Airport on Feb. 8, 2021, according to the newly issued final report from French aircraft accident investigation agency BEA. There were no serious injuries to the pilots or passenger, but the aircraft was written off.
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze and Other Valuables
Whiskey that’s been aged at sea is nothing new, but most of the time it’s intentional. Not the case for the nearly 280 barrels of whiskey that were recently found in a shipwreck at the bottom of Lake Michigan, which have been maturing underwater for almost 170 years.
Heartbreaking details emerge in passenger’s final message to friends before plane ‘lost engines’ in deadly tragedy
A PILOT and his friend were killed in a plane crash after the engine of their small craft failed, heartbreaking final text messages have revealed. Binyamin Chafetz, 45, messaged a group of pals on WhatsApp on Thursday, just moments before his single-engine aircraft crashed in Westchester County, New York. He...
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
theaviationgeekclub.com
This Japanese H8K flying boat tried to collide with a US Navy PB4Y but crashed after missing it by just 25ft
Lt Graham Squires reduced power to avoid overshooting the flying boat, but as he was about to cross over the H8K, its pilot pulled his aircraft up sharply in an attempt to crash into the PB4Y. During World War II, air combats between large, four engined aircraft were a comparatively...
msn.com
Flight Attendant Shares Appalling Footage of Totally Trashed Airplane Seat Rows
People often joke about the way some travelers act when they're flying, but sometimes, some people's behavior goes beyond the jokes. Even though we pay good money to fly (sometimes way too much money), it's still important to respect our surroundings while doing it. Cleaning up after yourself when you deplane is usually the bare minimum, and most people don't have a problem doing it — or so we thought.
Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?
When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survived
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
Juliane Koepcke was the only survivor of a plane crash who fell 3km and was alone for 11 days in the Amazon jungle.
Juliane Koepcke was 17 when she survived a plane crash and fell 3km to the earth. Juliane and her mother were on a flight from Lima, Peru, to Pucallpa on December 24, 1971, when the plane was struck by lightning.
Which seat on a plane is the safest? We asked an aviation expert
When booking a flight, do you ever think about which seat will protect you the most in an emergency? Probably not. Most people book seats for comfort, such as leg room, or convenience, such as easy access to toilets. Frequent flyers (this author included) might book their seat as close as possible to the front so they can disembark more quickly. We rarely book a flight with hopes of getting one of the middle seats in the last row. Well, guess what? These seats are statistically the safest ones on an airplane. Air travel is safe Before we get into it, I should...
Royals Review
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
1800s ship that sank on 'Shipwreck Coast' in Great Lakes found in 'surprisingly good condition'
A 144-foot schooner, the Nucleus, is one of the oldest ships to go down along Lake Superior’s Shipwreck Coast, historians say.
Horror as pilot loses control of plane in UK & crashes while trying to land in heavy winds leaving aircraft ‘damaged’
A PILOT lost control of a plane and crashed while trying to land in heavy winds at a major UK airport. The Challenger 604 aircraft was left "severely damaged" after also suffering a runway excursion with the left wing tip hitting the grass. The Challenger 604 jet can accommodate up...
