Baton Rouge Business Report
Legislature will consider removing inventory tax credit
The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies this coming session. How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual...
NOLA.com
John Schroder kicks off campaign for governor, promises to restore faith in government
John Schroder kicked off his campaign for governor Thursday night with broad calls to improve public faith in government, tackle violent crime, better the state’s schools and govern in a transparent fashion. Schroder, a former state representative who has served as treasurer since 2017, was long on generalities but...
Louisiana Attorney General, Legislators Call for Restricting Minors’ Access to Library Materials
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has called for legislation to restrict what children and teens can check out from public libraries. He released a report Tuesday on what he considers sexually explicit materials available to minors at libraries. Landry is also a candidate for governor who has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Louisiana. […]
Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market?
For the third year in a row, the Louisiana Legislature will have the chance to vote on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana and incorporate its cultivation and sale into the state’s economy. House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, is one in a package of bills that would build a new […] The post Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana woman sues state senator, says she was silenced on social media
Are politicians allowed to “block” their constituents from posting to them on social media? That’s the question at the heart of a lawsuit filed by a Louisiana abortion rights advocate against a state senator.
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
(KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. Over the last few years, the argument for recreational marijuana to be...
southarkansassun.com
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| Memo to voters: Beware of the real Jeff Landry
I FEEL A BIT like Paul Revere sounding the alarm to any Louisiana voter who will listen: Beware of Jeff Landry. Don’t simply judge by his facade. Take a close look behind the curtain. Much of the recent conversation about the governor’s race has centered around who else might...
theadvocate.com
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right to people with...
postsouth.com
Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?
Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
KTBS
How Louisiana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
Monique Blanco Boulet, Daughter of Late Gov. Kathleen Blanco, Announces Run for Lafayette Mayor-President
Monique Blanco Boulet will run as a Republican against Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Attorney Jan Swift.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
wgan.com
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
Lake Charles American Press
Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state
Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana casino gaming revenue still trails pre-COVID numbers
Louisiana casino gaming revenue in the last half of 2022 fell short again of pre-pandemic numbers, down more than $43 million with remitted fees down $5 million. Total revenue for land and riverboat casinos from July through December 2022 was $992 million, generating $216 million in remitted fees to the state. During the same time frame in 2019, the casinos took in $1.04 billion, with $222 million in fees remitted.
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's missing students: Study finds almost 20,000 kids have fallen off the education map
Nearly 20,000 school-age children in Louisiana have fallen off the education map, kids who should be in class but are missing from school rosters, a new analysis of enrollment trends during the pandemic found. “There’s no doubt that we have issues with chronic absenteeism,” acknowledged State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley....
