Louisiana State

Baton Rouge Business Report

Legislature will consider removing inventory tax credit

The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies this coming session. How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual...
Louisiana Illuminator

Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market?

For the third year in a row, the Louisiana Legislature will have the chance to vote on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana and incorporate its cultivation and sale into the state’s economy. House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, is one in a package of bills that would build a new […] The post Will Louisiana miss its chance for a recreational marijuana market? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$850 Economic Relief Checks IRS Proposes To Benefit Maine Residents

People in Maine are struggling with rising costs brought on by pandemic-driven inflation, including higher energy prices and higher prices for basic goods. The Internal Revenue Service is investigating whether the $850 economic assistance checks that were given out in Maine last year are subject to federal taxation. In order...
MAINE STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Opinion| Memo to voters: Beware of the real Jeff Landry

I FEEL A BIT like Paul Revere sounding the alarm to any Louisiana voter who will listen: Beware of Jeff Landry. Don’t simply judge by his facade. Take a close look behind the curtain. Much of the recent conversation about the governor’s race has centered around who else might...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?

Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

How Louisiana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgan.com

IRS: Mainers who received $850 relief checks shouldn’t file taxes just yet

The Internal Revenue Service is working to determine whether the $850 economic relief checks distributed in Maine last year are federally taxable. According to the Portland Press Herald, Maine is one of nearly two dozen states that sent checks to residents last year to ease the strain caused by inflation, supply-chain issues and other economic hardships.
MAINE STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state

Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana casino gaming revenue still trails pre-COVID numbers

Louisiana casino gaming revenue in the last half of 2022 fell short again of pre-pandemic numbers, down more than $43 million with remitted fees down $5 million. Total revenue for land and riverboat casinos from July through December 2022 was $992 million, generating $216 million in remitted fees to the state. During the same time frame in 2019, the casinos took in $1.04 billion, with $222 million in fees remitted.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
MERAUX, LA

