holycitysinner.com
Camp Road Sidewalk and Riverland Drive Multiuse Path Project
On Monday, February 13th, construction crews will begin work on the Camp Road Sidewalk and Riverland Drive Multi-use Path Project. There will be shoulder closures throughout the day and potential lane closures. Any full lane closures would only occur between 9 am and 2 pm. The Camp Road Sidewalk and...
live5news.com
Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow. “The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said. Enforcement of the...
Some concerned with Ridgeville development plan
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some living in Ridgeville are concerned about two proposed developments that they do not believe fit in with the rural character of the town. “I watched Summerville grow since 1968. It didn’t grow, it exploded without zoning, and now it’s sprawl,” said Barbara Richardson, who lives near the proposed development sites. […]
live5news.com
Power pole fixed; downtown Charleston streets reopen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are back open after a car crashed into a power pole on Thursday. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets were closed because of the crash. Police tweeted just before 11:30...
Mount Pleasant leaders, neighbors discuss future of Coleman Boulevard area
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Leaders of the Town of Mount Pleasant and neighbors from around Shem Creek met on Thursday to discuss the future of the area. Before the meeting, Division Chief Liz Boyles says that there are many plans that the town has, but input from the community on projects is also needed. “That’s […]
live5news.com
New King Street parking plan enforcement begins
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston’s new King Street Safety Plan is now in effect, which brings new parking rules to the district. The new plan prohibits parking on King Street between Spring and John Streets from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The City of Charleston...
Portion of James Island Connector closed due to crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector on Friday evening. According to CPD, westbound lanes from Harborview Road to Folly Road are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Harborview Road exit. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
Eater
Sommba Cocina & Cellar Offers a Taste of Spain in Mount Pleasant
Having a tough time keeping up with all the new dining options? Welcome to the Opening Report, a regularly-updated round-up of restaurant openings big and small across the Lowcountry. For all the restaurants in the fall of 2022, check out this list. February 10, 2023. MOUNT PLEASANT — Restaurateurs Ty...
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
thedanielislandnews.com
I-526 interchange improvement plans change after community feedback
As traffic flow changes throughout one of the state’s busiest thoroughfares, so do the plans for the proposed I-526 Interchange Improvements project at Long Point Road. Although the traffic ramp reconfiguration will take place near the Wando Terminal at Exit 28 in Mount Pleasant, the impacts will be felt down the stretch of interstate that leads to Daniel Island.
Coconut Joe’s coming to Folly Beach this spring
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill location is coming to Folly Beach this spring. According to President Perry Freeman, Perry Hospitality Group (PHG) purchased the property at 11 Center Street for $5.2 million, the current site of St. James Gate Irish Pub. Freeman said the group plans to complete extensive renovations […]
charlestondaily.net
How Lillie’s of Charleston built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage
How this Amazon seller built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage. CEO and co-founder Tracey Richardson shares the “secret sauce” behind the success of her Black-owned small business, Lillie’s of Charleston. “May you never feel unwanted, unloved, or hungry.” That’s the motto of Lillie’s...
live5news.com
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
WJCL
Beaufort County to host free electronics recycling event this weekend
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Video attached above: your WJCL 22 News morning weather forecast. The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling is hosting a free electronics recycling event this Saturday, Feb. 11. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following Beaufort County Public...
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Features Chef’s Surprise At Every Meal
We are always on the lookout for unique dining experiences. And, we especially love a “Chef’s Experience” meal. The chef’s experience is typically a meal that features twists and turns at every course. And, the chef usually highlights ingredients that are fresh for the day and unique to the region. However, the best part for the diner is the surprise. Plus, sometimes you can even sit at a special table and watch the chef prepare the meal. Only In Your State pointed us to this South Carolina restaurant featuring a chef’s surprise at every meal. R. Kitchen is in Charleston, South Carolina. The interesting spot has two locations including Ashley River Road and Rutledge Avenue. It’s one of those places you might pass by without taking notice. Sometimes, those are the best hidden gems. Understated chalkboards give diners a hint as to what might be in store for them on any particular day.
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
live5news.com
Police, citizens group to lay out expectations for Charleston traffic stops
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Citizen Police Advisory Council will team up with the city police department to give drivers a look at what to expect if they are stopped by police. The meeting is set for Thursday night to serve as an overview of traffic stop procedures. They...
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Charleston County’s I-526 shell game continues to be just plain embarrassing
Five members of Charleston County Council need to unclog their ears and start listening to more than the bankers, big business lobbyists and Realtors who want to make money by spending billions of our tax dollars for a new slow road across Johns Island. Thumbs down to council members Joe...
crbjbizwire.com
Global Manufacturer Turns to Berenyi for its First-of-its-Kind Design-Build Project
CHARLESTON, SC - Berenyi, South Carolina’s leading industrial and commercial design- build firm, announces that it is moving forward with the next phase of construction to retrofit Symrise’s current facility in Goose Creek, SC, and build a cleanroom environment that accommodates the global manufacture’s first fully automated filling station in North America. Construction commenced last fall after Berenyi completed the design phase of its multi-year contract awarded in 2020 by Symrise, a global food additives and fragrance company with facilities here in the Lowcountry.
live5news.com
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
