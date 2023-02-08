CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather is on the way as we head into the upcoming weekend! Clouds will increase tonight and showers will gradually become more likely as we head into the day on Friday. Wet weather will settle in by the afternoon and evening and it won’t let up until the second half of the weekend. We expect very wet weather at times from Friday night through Sunday morning. Rain will occasionally be heavy at times as an area of low pressure develops along our coastline. Temperatures will begin to cool Friday night from the low 70s for highs Friday to the 50s for the weekend. Depending on the track of the storm, temperatures may fall into the 40s on Sunday. Rainfall totals of 2-4″ look like a safe bet for the 48 hour period between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Minor flooding will be possible in association with the heaviest bands of rain. Rain will ease on Sunday but scattered showers, mainly cloudy skies and chilly, breezy conditions are still expected through Sunday afternoon. Sunshine returns Monday of next week with highs climbing from the 60s to the 70s by Wednesday.

