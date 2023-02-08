ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amhsnewspaper.com

Top Concerts Coming to Charleston in 2023

2023 will be one of the greatest years in concert history in Charleston, South Carolina. There are dozens of world-famous artists coming to perform in our city, and tickets are selling faster than they are being produced. Here is a thorough review of the stars that you may be lucky enough to see in the upcoming months!
CHARLESTON, SC
OnlyInYourState

Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum

As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coconut Joe’s coming to Folly Beach this spring

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill location is coming to Folly Beach this spring. According to President Perry Freeman, Perry Hospitality Group (PHG) purchased the property at 11 Center Street for $5.2 million, the current site of St. James Gate Irish Pub. Freeman said the group plans to complete extensive renovations […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Charleston-based Asian fusion restaurant to open Forest Acres location

A Charleston-based chain of Asian fusion restaurants will open its sixth location in Forest Acres later this year, according to reports. CO Restaurant, part of the Collected Hospitality group, will be moving to Trenholm Plaza, occupying the space vacated by Italian eatery Rosso Trattoria in 2019. CO Restaurant has five...
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts

South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
CHARLESTON, SC
tourcounsel.com

Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina

Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, chillier weather on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather is on the way as we head into the upcoming weekend! Clouds will increase tonight and showers will gradually become more likely as we head into the day on Friday. Wet weather will settle in by the afternoon and evening and it won’t let up until the second half of the weekend. We expect very wet weather at times from Friday night through Sunday morning. Rain will occasionally be heavy at times as an area of low pressure develops along our coastline. Temperatures will begin to cool Friday night from the low 70s for highs Friday to the 50s for the weekend. Depending on the track of the storm, temperatures may fall into the 40s on Sunday. Rainfall totals of 2-4″ look like a safe bet for the 48 hour period between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Minor flooding will be possible in association with the heaviest bands of rain. Rain will ease on Sunday but scattered showers, mainly cloudy skies and chilly, breezy conditions are still expected through Sunday afternoon. Sunshine returns Monday of next week with highs climbing from the 60s to the 70s by Wednesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefiting Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia

The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29483). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 a.m. and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars. Car enthusiasts of all makes and models are invited to enter their vehicle for $25 donation by March 24 for a chance to win one of several awards. Proceeds from this event will fund the nonprofit’s mission of providing hope and relief to families living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. The ARK of South Carolina offers programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Single-family residential subdivision slated for Seven Farms Drive

This week there are new developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter. UPCOMING. CITY OF CHARLESTON...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Global Manufacturer Turns to Berenyi for its First-of-its-Kind Design-Build Project

CHARLESTON, SC - Berenyi, South Carolina’s leading industrial and commercial design- build firm, announces that it is moving forward with the next phase of construction to retrofit Symrise’s current facility in Goose Creek, SC, and build a cleanroom environment that accommodates the global manufacture’s first fully automated filling station in North America. Construction commenced last fall after Berenyi completed the design phase of its multi-year contract awarded in 2020 by Symrise, a global food additives and fragrance company with facilities here in the Lowcountry.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy