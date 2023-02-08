Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Second person arrested in Green Hills shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a second suspect in the Green Hills shooting of a 26-year-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive and Trimble Road. Desmond Tyler, 22, will be charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
WSMV
Security guard hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in Antioch parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the parking lot of a Nashville strip mall just after midnight Friday morning. A security guard working inside a lounge at Haywood Square off Apache Trail found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds after hearing commotion and gunfire in the parking lot.
WSMV
Some question bond system following Green Hills shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are now behind bars for shooting a woman on a walk in Green Hills. One of the suspects was out on bond for other violent crimes. Now, some state lawmakers are looking to change the system. Metro Police said 19-year-old Michael Green and 22-year-old...
School bus hit by fleeing suspect in Donelson
The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Second man arrested for shooting of 26-year-old woman in Green Hills
Police have arrested the second suspect in the case of a woman shot in a Green Hills neighborhood where she was walking.
Woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Undergoing Mental Evaluation
SMYRNA - Court proceedings against the suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing an employee of the Twice Daily in Smyrna are awaiting a mental evaluation. District Attorney General Jennings Jones says 31-year old Keanthony Williams is accused of shooting to death Nicholas Patterson during an attempted robbery at the Sam Ridley Parkway convenience store:
WSMV
Car stolen with family’s dog inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle stolen out of Illinois was located in Nashville, but the dog that was inside at the time of the theft is still missing. The vehicle, a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator, was stolen out of Mansfield, Illinois, on the morning of Feb. 8, according to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.
Man Arrested For Attacking Nashville Police With Cat
The man faces several charges, including evading arrest and assault.
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
Metro police search for teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy
Metro police officers and Youth Services detectives are searching for 17-year-old Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo, who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy in East Nashville on Jan. 31.
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
Student in custody after bringing gun to La Vergne Middle School
Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans the student brought an unloaded handgun to school and has since been charged by law enforcement. .
WSMV
2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash: police
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving critical injuries on Northwest Broad Street. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales at about 12:55 p.m., police said. The preliminary police investigation indicates the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he collided with a box truck that was exiting the car lot and attempting to cross the median to make a left turn.
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
clarksvilletoday.com
Jahmeila Davis lied to police about how she lost $500 at Governor’s Square Mall
18-year-old Clarksville Hair Stylist Jahmeila Davis was jailed Wednesday, charged with felony filing a false report. Davis initially told police on February 2 she was at Governor’s Square Mall when she was approached by three males who were attempting to sell her something near the GameStop store. She claims she had $500 in cash in her hands, and while she was showing it, one of the men grabbed it and ran away. She reported it to the police and wanted them to retrieve her money. After reviewing security video of the incident, police say Jahmeila Davis handed the cash to a man to play a “shell game,” which she lost.
clarksvillenow.com
Home invasion slaying: Woodson found not guilty in robbery that left intruder, victim dead
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The lone suspect who didn’t take a plea in a 2021 home invasion slaying has been found not guilty by a Montgomery County jury. A jury found Richard “Kenny” Woodson not guilty of first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary charges at the end of the trial on Jan. 30.
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
Modified pistol, drugs, cash seized in South Nashville
Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.
Is the TBI investigating Nashville DA's office?
For weeks, an on-going NewsChannel 5 investigation has raised questions about potential misconduct inside Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office.
Comments / 0