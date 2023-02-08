ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Second person arrested in Green Hills shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a second suspect in the Green Hills shooting of a 26-year-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive and Trimble Road. Desmond Tyler, 22, will be charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Some question bond system following Green Hills shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are now behind bars for shooting a woman on a walk in Green Hills. One of the suspects was out on bond for other violent crimes. Now, some state lawmakers are looking to change the system. Metro Police said 19-year-old Michael Green and 22-year-old...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car stolen with family’s dog inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle stolen out of Illinois was located in Nashville, but the dog that was inside at the time of the theft is still missing. The vehicle, a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator, was stolen out of Mansfield, Illinois, on the morning of Feb. 8, according to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash: police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving critical injuries on Northwest Broad Street. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales at about 12:55 p.m., police said. The preliminary police investigation indicates the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he collided with a box truck that was exiting the car lot and attempting to cross the median to make a left turn.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvilletoday.com

Jahmeila Davis lied to police about how she lost $500 at Governor’s Square Mall

18-year-old Clarksville Hair Stylist Jahmeila Davis was jailed Wednesday, charged with felony filing a false report. Davis initially told police on February 2 she was at Governor’s Square Mall when she was approached by three males who were attempting to sell her something near the GameStop store. She claims she had $500 in cash in her hands, and while she was showing it, one of the men grabbed it and ran away. She reported it to the police and wanted them to retrieve her money. After reviewing security video of the incident, police say Jahmeila Davis handed the cash to a man to play a “shell game,” which she lost.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

