New York State

Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Dangerous Winds, Power Outages Likely For Parts of New York State

The weather this week has been much different than the end of January, as we went from bitterly cold temperatures to warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year. For instance, it was single digits last week and then to 50 degrees on Monday. Wednesday is mid-30's for a high temperature but tomorrow will reach the mid-50's.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
NYS DMV Changes Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers

Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting and preparing to change how their motor vehicle inspection process works. Replacing the current format of the sticker in your vehicle’s window, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of stickers, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand. New York has said the new inspection stickers will not cost drivers more and don’t need to be changed until their next scheduled inspection.
Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
BUFFALO, NY
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Western New York’s Complete High School Musical Calendar For 2023

High schools across Western New York are in full "musical mode" and this is your chance to get out and support local music and arts programs. There's a reason why there was a movie/musical called "High School Musical." These kids are insanely talented. If you think the stage is only for adult actors who have given their whole life to their craft, you're wrong. But that's not to say that these young actors haven't worked very hard at what they do.
NEW YORK STATE
Buffalo, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

