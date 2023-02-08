Read full article on original website
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
How Many Jobs Would You Need To Hold To Afford Rent In Central Texas?
There's no place like home, right? They say anywhere you can hang your hat can be home, and humans have a remarkable ability to comfortably hang a hat just about anywhere. But depending on where you live, the peg you hang that hat on may cost you a small fortune every month.
Report: Texas has bigger traffic challenges than most of the US, named the top state for truck bottlenecks
DALLAS (KDAF) — It really is true, whatever Texas does, they do it big, and with traffic problems, that saying runs just as true as it does with delicious barbecue. According to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute that highlighted the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, Texas took the top spot with 13 locations listed in the top 100 with nine in the Houston metro area.
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
Texas wasn’t prepared to keep the lights on during Winter Storm Uri, and it won’t be ready for future cold weather unless it starts thinking about energy demand as well as supply.
KSAT 12
TribCast: Will Texas avoid a recession?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, about the 2023 outlook for the Texas economy.
This List Of The Most Common Food Chains In Texas Might Surprise You
Whataburger fans, brace yourselves!
A Guide to Texas Wine Regions, From the High Plains to the Gulf Coast
When people think of Texas wine, they often think of the Texas Hill Country. It makes sense, as the region’s rolling hills and proximity to Austin and San Antonio are hard to beat, and such traits draw visitors from all over the state and further afield. But Texas is the fifth most-prolific wine-producing state in the country, with more than 500 wineries. As such, the Hill Country isn’t the only game in town, and it produces a relatively small percentage of the state’s wines.
This City Has The Cheapest Beer In Texas & Hello Super Bowl Savings
Sports events are the perfect excuse to enjoy some ice-cold beer with friends, and if it’s the Super Bowl that we’re talking about, then this drink becomes almost a necessity. While a report by Men’s Journal states that Americans drink more than 325 million gallons of beer during...
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
abc7amarillo.com
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
OnlyInYourState
11 Quirky Facts About Texas That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Did you know the largest rose garden in America is located in Texas? How about the fact that our State Capitol is taller than the U.S. Capitol? Below are 11 crazy facts about Texas that sound unbelievable, but are 100% true. They just might surprise you!. How many of these...
kslsports.com
Texas, Oklahoma To Join SEC Earlier Than Expected
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference just announced that they agreed on terms that would allow Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC after the 2023-2024 academic year. The new date is one year earlier than what was originally announced. “As I have consistently stated, the Conference...
Fredericksburg Standard
Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike
Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
KSAT 12
Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas
LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas
Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
travelawaits.com
7 Texas College Towns Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
Sports in Texas are huge. There’s nothing more fun than a Saturday college football game against rivals to bring you back to your old cheerleading days, but that’s not all these towns have to offer. Whether you’re visiting to help your student find their college home, looking for the youthful vibe in a city, or exploring presidential libraries on college campuses, Texas has its share of unique college towns. Here are seven Texas college towns that make for a perfect weekend getaway.
Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?
It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
