When people think of Texas wine, they often think of the Texas Hill Country. It makes sense, as the region’s rolling hills and proximity to Austin and San Antonio are hard to beat, and such traits draw visitors from all over the state and further afield. But Texas is the fifth most-prolific wine-producing state in the country, with more than 500 wineries. As such, the Hill Country isn’t the only game in town, and it produces a relatively small percentage of the state’s wines.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO