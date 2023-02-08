Put this classic Demon in your garage. The 1970s era of automotive production was essentially defined by the incredibly flamboyant styling, big V8 engines, and dragstrip fun that made them perfect for the American youth at the time. Whether you want something that can tear up the track or cruise around to local car meets, you'll always be able to find the perfect classic for you right about that era. However, the question of who made the American muscle car/pony car revolution better has primarily been up in the air since the beginning. Of course, we're just kidding; the answer is obviously Mopar, as they were well known for their stripped-down, performance-oriented V8s.

