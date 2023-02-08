Read full article on original website
Top Speed
What The Current Market For 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster Looks Like
The 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster is a true masterpiece of automotive engineering. Born from the collaboration of Ford and British automaker AC, this iconic sports car was created to challenge the Chevrolet Corvette and become the leading American sports car of its time. With its powerful engine and lightweight...
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
Enter Now and Get Double Entries To Win A Restored Dodge Demon 340
Put this classic Demon in your garage. The 1970s era of automotive production was essentially defined by the incredibly flamboyant styling, big V8 engines, and dragstrip fun that made them perfect for the American youth at the time. Whether you want something that can tear up the track or cruise around to local car meets, you'll always be able to find the perfect classic for you right about that era. However, the question of who made the American muscle car/pony car revolution better has primarily been up in the air since the beginning. Of course, we're just kidding; the answer is obviously Mopar, as they were well known for their stripped-down, performance-oriented V8s.
Carscoops
1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod
Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Top Speed
Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?
While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles
The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
1963 Split Window Corvette Shell Discovered After 20 Years
The world just found an old hero ready for revamping…. Very few cars are as iconic or visually striking as the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette split-window model. Combining some of the best stylistic choices of the early 1960s with some truly innovative work in the field of bodywork and mechanical engineering. The cars are pretty hard to come by but recently an enthusiast found an example that just screams with excellence.
This Futuristic Honda Motorcycle Concept Blended Timeless Design And New Technology
As the assembled masses walked by Honda's booth at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, they were treated to a concept motorcycle that would have a direct impact on bikes Honda had yet to make. The Zodia is the natural ancestral parent to both the mythical Valkyrie Rune and the entire series of VTX bikes (via Honda).
fordauthority.com
1999 Ford Ranger Manual With Just 14K Miles Up For Auction
Now that the Ford Ranger has been reborn as a mid-size pickup, replaced in the compact segment by the Ford Maverick, we’re beginning to see extremely nice, low-mile, prior-gen models sell for reasonable money at auction. Most recently, that includes this 2003 Edge Plus with just 2k original miles, as well as this 2001 XLT Flareside with 4k miles. Now, yet another gem of a last-gen pickup has surfaced for sale – this amazing 1999 Ford Ranger with 14k original miles that’s up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
MotorTrend Magazine
An Integrated Turbo and Cylinder Head Engine Might Be In Dodge or Jeep’s Future
We know it's only a matter of time before Dodge drops its next turbocharged Challenger or Charger muscle car now that the Hurricane I-6 is out. Even so, Stellantis engineers are already looking at ways to affix the turbo to the head as engine bays get more and more cramped. While some manufacturers have gone the route of the "hot Vee" and Stellantis themselves have eliminated the exhaust manifold from their turbocharged engines, the engineers are looking to radically change how the turbo is attached to the cylinder head.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motley Fool
Watch: John Deere's High-Tech Tractor Will Amaze You
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. CES in Las Vegas is the world's largest...
Carscoops
Tastefully Restored VW T1 Samba Bus Has A Porsche Engine
The original VW bus is undeniably cool in stock form, but it can really shine with a few modifications. A great example is the pictured 1965 VW T1 Samba, featuring a Porsche engine swap, chassis upgrades, Fuchs wheels, and a leather-wrapped interior as part of a complete restoration project. The...
motor1.com
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse interior revealed with titanium shift knob
The biggest surprise surrounding the 2024 Ford Mustang's debut was a Dark Horse trim to sit above the GT. Although the premiere took place last September, it's only now Dearborn is ready to show the pony car’s interior. As expected, the new range-topper gets exclusive upgrades, the chief of which is an anodised blue titanium shift ball with the six-speed manual transmission. Go for the 10-speed auto and you get anodised silver paddle shifters.
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
