Multiple women attacked in less than 2 days in Seattle
Police say these attacks happened over the weekend and into Monday. They have arrested two men in two of the attacks.
Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage
Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
q13fox.com
Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire
SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
Police stand off with suspect in South Seattle
Police officers are at the scene of a standoff with a suspect in South Seattle.
Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house
A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
Police arrest Tacoma man for making improvised explosives
According to Tacoma police, the arrest started with community members alerting officers of explosions coming from near the man’s house.
Tacoma police arrest suspect in 2020 murder at Emerald Queen Casino
An arrest has been made in the 2020 murder of 25-year-old Ty Jenkins, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Feb. 7, police arrested a 29-year-old man and booked him for first-degree murder. At around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, Jenkins had been found shot on the second floor of the parking garage of the Emerald Queen Casino. Puyallup Tribal officers attempted life-saving measures, but Jenkins died at the scene.
Police in Green Lake area arrest couple sleeping in stolen car, find guns, possible stolen property
Seattle Police arrested a man and a woman found sleeping in a stolen car in the Green Lake neighborhood. Both had felony warrants.
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and put deflation devices on the tires. Shortly after, the suspects tried to carjack someone. It didn’t work out, but that’s when officers were able to give chase.
q13fox.com
Redmond homeowners believe same burglars are targeting more than 2 dozen homes
REDMOND, Wash. - Residents in Redmond are fearful for their safety after tracking more than two dozen brazen break-ins in their neighborhood. The home burglaries allegedly happened in the last month in a half during dinner time. Rob Kingsley, 55, has been living in his current home since 2006. He...
YAHOO!
Kitsap County prosecutors back away from murder charges for 3 in 2005 killing
Kitsap County prosecutors have backed away from murder charges for three men who had been accused of killing a King County woman whose body was found in the water near Manchester in 2006. Prosecutors now say that further investigation has led them to believe that the three men they had charged last year for the murder of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read did not kill her and now attribute her death solely to a man who died in 2016.
KOMO News
Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge
SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
Car prowler arrested with nearly 2 pounds of opioid pills in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood
The 19-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and vehicle prowling.
Authorities recover 11 stolen vehicles in one day in Parkland
Detectives said most of the vehicles were stolen from apartment complex parking lots.
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
capitolhillseattle.com
Child struck by driver at 19th and Aloha
A 12-year-old was struck by a driver while crossing at the busy four-way stop intersection at 19th and Aloha Thursday. Seattle Fire responded to the collision just before 4:30 PM to treat the injured child. SFD says the patient’s guardian declined transport to the hospital. According to Seattle Fire...
Forklift operator accused of drunk driving, causing fatal crash held on $300,000 bail
SEATTLE — A memorial stands along Aurora Avenue for Jessica Valdez, a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash involving a forklift. The forklift operator is in jail, suspected of driving drunk. This case was the focus in a courtroom on Thursday afternoon. The Judge found probable cause for vehicular homicide, DUI, and set bail at $300,000.
