KIRO 7 Seattle

Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage

Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire

SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house

A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police arrest suspect in 2020 murder at Emerald Queen Casino

An arrest has been made in the 2020 murder of 25-year-old Ty Jenkins, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Feb. 7, police arrested a 29-year-old man and booked him for first-degree murder. At around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, Jenkins had been found shot on the second floor of the parking garage of the Emerald Queen Casino. Puyallup Tribal officers attempted life-saving measures, but Jenkins died at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
YAHOO!

Kitsap County prosecutors back away from murder charges for 3 in 2005 killing

Kitsap County prosecutors have backed away from murder charges for three men who had been accused of killing a King County woman whose body was found in the water near Manchester in 2006. Prosecutors now say that further investigation has led them to believe that the three men they had charged last year for the murder of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read did not kill her and now attribute her death solely to a man who died in 2016.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge

SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region

SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Child struck by driver at 19th and Aloha

A 12-year-old was struck by a driver while crossing at the busy four-way stop intersection at 19th and Aloha Thursday. Seattle Fire responded to the collision just before 4:30 PM to treat the injured child. SFD says the patient’s guardian declined transport to the hospital. According to Seattle Fire...
SEATTLE, WA

