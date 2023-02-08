One dead following pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash happened along eastbound Fountain Blvd. and Jetwing Dr.

Officers confirmed it was between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

By 10 a.m., law enforcement said the intersection had reopened.

