Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Markets Insider

Michael Burry, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley have warned the stocks rally won't last. Here's why they have little faith in the market's best start to a year since 2019

US stocks have enjoyed a "surprisingly good start" to the year, with benchmark indexes like the S&P 500 rallying. The equity gains have been driven mainly by expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates this year. But bearish investors like Michael Burry are warning the market could...
investing.com

Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero

Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
coinchapter.com

Morgan Stanley Doubts Stock Market Recovery Will Continue in 2023

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — Morgan Stanley warned that the current stock market rally might not be a rally at all – for the moment. The investment banking giant said the unexpected uptick in the US stock market at the beginning of 2023 would likely fade after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the eighth straight time last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now

While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
Motley Fool

These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Soaring on a Gloomy Friday

Stock market futures fell slightly on Friday morning. Cloudflare stock jumped as its latest financial results suggested its strong performance will continue. Alteryx also got a share-price bump from solid gains in sales and progress toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...

