Happy Friday, Camden Chatters! It’s the end of the work week and we’re a little bit closer to the start of all kinds of baseball goodness. First, you’ll hear those three glorious words in just five days: pitchers and catchers. That’s on February 15th, with their first workout coming the next day. And 10 days from today is the report date for position players, though plenty will roll in before that. If you haven’t already, check in on the non-roster invitee list to see who might be worth keeping an eye on.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO