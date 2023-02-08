Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Names Rising Star WWE Has To Treat Very Carefully
Sami Zayn has seen his prominence in WWE rise over the past year, with his work alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline propelling him to the main event scene. Prior to this run, Zayn had been positioned in the company as a midcard talent who was fortunate to pick up three Intercontinental Championship victories. However, now that Zayn is one of the most popular stars in the company, many believe WWE should be careful with his future booking, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.
WWE’s Elimination Chamber Match Card is Looking Stacked
The Elimination Chamber PPV is shaping up to be an early candidate for the event of the year. WWE is putting together a card better than I could have ever expected it to be only a few weeks removed from the Royal Rumble. We all knew the event would be highlighted by Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, but the other matches WWE has announced have a chance to steal the show as well. Triple H is not playing around with these events leading into WrestleMania.
slamwrestling.net
The Undertaker reveals what he whispered to Bray Wyatt
We now know what The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) told Bray Wyatt on Raw XXX a few weeks ago. Speaking to Canada’s SportsNet about his career and his highly successful Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show, Taker let the cat out of the bag about what transpired between the two when they crossed paths in the middle of the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return
Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
ringsidenews.com
Elias Says Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma
Following an attack by Kevin Owens on the August 8th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Ezekiel was written off television and is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. He was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated after the powerbomb he received on the ring apron. Ezekiel’s departure resulted in Elias’ much-anticipated return last year.
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Health Update On Ezekiel
Since Elias made his long-awaited return to WWE in October 2022, there has been no sign of his brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen in August on "WWE Raw," ending up hospitalized following a vicious attack by Kevin Owens. He's also not part of any creative plans moving forward, as his name was later removed from WWE's internal roster. So how is Ezekiel doing and what is his status? Elias provided a quick health update during an interview with WWE Deutschland.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction
The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
bodyslam.net
Paul Heyman Was Reportedly Caught Off Guard By What Cody Rhodes Said During Monday Night RAW Promo
Paul Heyman was apparently caught off guard during their segment on Monday Night RAW. Fightful Select reports that, “The Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo was universally praised by fans, and it was backstage in WWE, as well.” He also went on to explain just how that promo came together.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's WWE Status
Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in shocking fashion to the returning Charlotte Flair on December 30. Rousey also did not compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on January 28, but there appears to be an update on her status.
Comments / 1