Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVB
#TuSTATS: Boise State rests up during the bye; 'We were leaking oil'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State needs to regain their rhythm on offense. During the month of January, the Broncos had one of the most efficient offenses in the country. In that calendar month, they ranked 25th in the NCAA in field goal percentage (49.1), 14th in three-point field goal percentage (41.0), and 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to Bart Torvik.
The Pac-12’s Search for West Coast Survival Ends with Boise State
Many critics, myself included, have written about the challenges and shortcomings of Boise State University. We've read them all, including famous signs like 'Boise is not a state' at opposing football stadiums. The days of Chris Petersen, Ian Johnson, and Kellen Moore are over. However, I believe their legacy and the house that Gene Bleimeyer built have enough attraction to bring the Pac-12 to Boise.
KTVB
Big Sky Conference basketball championships return to Boise in March
BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Big Sky Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championships are set to return to Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise March 4 - March 8. All 10 men's and women's teams from the Big Sky will compete for their respective titles, with an opportunity to claim an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Last season, Montana State won both titles during the postseason tourney in the City of Trees.
KTVB
Popular Boise Foothills trail flipping user travel direction
Beginning Feb. 17, users will be required to go counterclockwise on Polecat Loop Trail #81 in the Boise Foothills. The trail currently requires clockwise travel.
Post Register
High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game
GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
Made in Idaho: KIN chef Kris Komori celebrates fifth James Beard nomination
KIN chef Kris Komori was humbled to learn of his fifth nomination — his second at KIN, the downtown Boise restaurant that offers a fine-tuned five-to-seven-course prix fixe menu and great atmosphere.
Former Boise councilmember Sanchez amends report on 2022 use of campaign funds
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose. It appears the only change in the amended report is labeling her Idaho Press subscription as "operations"...
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
BSU Fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) suspended by the University
The fraternity, as an organization, faces a four-year suspension, though the members of AKL will not face further discipline by the school.
koze.com
AAA Recognizes This Year’s Idaho Four Diamond Hotels & Restaurants
BOISE, ID – AAA congratulates the five hotels and two restaurants in Idaho that have been awarded a AAA Four Diamond Designation this year. AAA’s full-time inspectors arrive unannounced at more than 59,000 hotels and restaurants in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean each year. After checking that a location meets industry-leading standards for cleanliness, inspectors award a Diamond designation based on the level of service and amenities offered. Four Diamond, the second-highest designation, is awarded to some of the most noteworthy hotels and restaurants.
High school teacher, coach killed in crash near Greenleaf
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old woman from Caldwell died Thursday evening after she and a man were thrown from a pickup just south of Greenleaf, Idaho State Police said. A Facebook post from Greenleaf Friends Academy indicates the woman was the school's girls volleyball and basketball coach, Loma Bittick.
Boise Residents Want To Keep This Confidential About Their City
When you think of state capitals, can you think of some that you would never want to call home? You can think of some immediately. Wallethub.com has put together a list of "2023's Best State Capitals For Safety & More," and I've had the pleasure of living in two of the top 10.
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found
It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now
For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
One Person Dead After Vehicles Collide at Southern Idaho Intersection
MERIDIAN - Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in southern Idaho, in Canyon County. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male from Caldwell, was traveling northbound on Friends Road. A 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 27-year-old male from Meridian, was traveling westbound on Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. The Volkswagen failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Ford in the intersection of Friends Road and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. Both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise
When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Idaho With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
When you visit a Mexican restaurant, you are likely in the mood for a tasty taco, burrito, or enchilada. But, what if we told you that at a small Mexican restaurant, you can also find some delicious burgers? It’s true! Tacos El Rancho in Middleton, Idaho is where you can find some mouthwatering burgers as well as authentic Mexican food. No matter what you are in the mood for, this is definitely the place to eat!
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Students share their opinion on State of the Union address
It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students, who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.
Comments / 0