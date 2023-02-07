Read full article on original website
Related
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KTVB
Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Reveals Which of Her Sons Is Her Favorite at the Moment (Exclusive)
Donna Kelce is picking favorites -- kinda! The NFL's most famous mother has the rare opportunity to cheer for both of her sons, Jason and Travis Kelce, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. "For all the stars to align and...
KTVB
He prepped the field for every Super Bowl, now 94-year-old George Toma is calling it quits
PHOENIX — George Toma has more than a seven-decade run maintaining athletic fields all over the world. He was being raised in Edwardsville, staying out of the coal mines, learning the tricks of the trade. "I got a job with my neighbor at Artillery Park, home of the Wilkes-Barre...
KTVB
Aaron Rodgers to Spend 4 Days in 'Darkness Retreat' to Decide NFL Future
Following his victory at the Pebble Peach Pro-Am over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers revealed even more insight into his retire-or-play decision during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, on Tuesday with the four-time NFL MVP saying a four-day "darkness retreat" after the Super Bowl will allow him to come to a "final, final decision."
KTVB
Kelly Clarkson Is 'Proud' to Be the 1st Woman to Host the NFL Honors: 'It's a Really Cool Thing' (Exclusive)
A real game changer! Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year's NFL Honors, and she's excited about having the distinction of being the first female host in the event's history. Clarkson spoke exclusively with ET's Kevin Frazier on the carpet at the star-studded event at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, and opened up about breaking new ground.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
KTVB
Damar Hamlin 'Will Play Professional Football Again,' Says NFLPA Medical Director
Thursday marked another stunning turn in the miraculous recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. After speaking publicly for the first time on Jan. 28, Hamlin now has the belief of the NFL Players Association's medical director that he will eventually play NFL football again, something that seemed unfathomable about five weeks ago.
KTVB
Damar Hamlin Thanks 'Savior' Trainer Who Gave Him CPR on the Field in First Interview Since Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is giving his first interview since his shocking sudden cardiac arrest on the field in January. In a teaser for an upcoming interview with former NFL pro and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, the 24-year-old football player speaks about assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who administered CPR on him that day on the field.
Comments / 0