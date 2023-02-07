ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Aaron Rodgers to Spend 4 Days in 'Darkness Retreat' to Decide NFL Future

Following his victory at the Pebble Peach Pro-Am over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers revealed even more insight into his retire-or-play decision during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, on Tuesday with the four-time NFL MVP saying a four-day "darkness retreat" after the Super Bowl will allow him to come to a "final, final decision."
Kelly Clarkson Is 'Proud' to Be the 1st Woman to Host the NFL Honors: 'It's a Really Cool Thing' (Exclusive)

A real game changer! Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year's NFL Honors, and she's excited about having the distinction of being the first female host in the event's history. Clarkson spoke exclusively with ET's Kevin Frazier on the carpet at the star-studded event at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, and opened up about breaking new ground.
Damar Hamlin 'Will Play Professional Football Again,' Says NFLPA Medical Director

Thursday marked another stunning turn in the miraculous recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. After speaking publicly for the first time on Jan. 28, Hamlin now has the belief of the NFL Players Association's medical director that he will eventually play NFL football again, something that seemed unfathomable about five weeks ago.
Damar Hamlin Thanks 'Savior' Trainer Who Gave Him CPR on the Field in First Interview Since Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is giving his first interview since his shocking sudden cardiac arrest on the field in January. In a teaser for an upcoming interview with former NFL pro and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, the 24-year-old football player speaks about assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who administered CPR on him that day on the field.
