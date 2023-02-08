A daughter’s TikTok of her pensive father in his empty Santa Rosa restaurant went viral. Now customers are finally coming

Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
TikTok causes North Bay family-run noodle restaurant to go viral
A small, family-run noodle shop in Santa Rosa is now bustling thanks to a seven second video posted to TikTok. In the video, owner Vuong Lee leans against the counter of Lee’s Noodle House, forlorn.
After vowing never to return, Dave Chappelle set to play Bay Area festival
Chappelle emceed the inaugural festival last year.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland baker on life support after robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - The doors of Oakland's Angel Cakes bakery were open Wednesday, as friends gathered to show support as the bakery's owner Jen Angel who lay in a hospital across town. "She's on life support and she's probably not going to make it," said Jeremy Smith, a friend who...
sonomamag.com
Kapu Bar Brings the Tiki Experience to Petaluma
Petaluma’s new Kapu Bar is the tiki-tackiest, booziest, most questionably appropriate escape from reality none of us knew Sonoma County desperately needed. Because after fires, floods, a pandemic and years of binge drinking at home, it’s about time for a few (dozen) mai tais with friends inside faux palm-leaf huts, especially when served with the best garlic chicken east of Kona.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Santa Rosa costume store closing after 43 years
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Disguise the Limit Costumes and Rentals has been a popular and well-loved one-stop shop for costumes for 43 years. But the owner says times have changed. Fancy the Victorian era? There is a section for that. What about an outfit from the 80s with cool shoulder pads? You name it, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves causes thousands in damage to family-run Vallejo deli just to steal $50
VALLEJO, Calif. - Rocio Bedolla said intruders caused thousands of dollars of damage to her store, just to take about $50 from her family-run business. "It’s terrible, you know?" said Bedolla. This happened early Wednesday morning at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Bedolla said...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Sunset home explosion; facing manslaughter, drug manufacturing charges
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a 53-year-old man Friday night in the deadly Sunset District home explosion and fire that killed a woman and injured another. Darron Price, who was located on Newhall Street about 4:30 p.m., was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing drugs charges, and two counts of child endangerment.
Lawsuit filed against Napa hotel over Legionnaires' outbreak
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A lawsuit was filed against a Napa hotel on Wednesday after 17 people contacted Legionnaires’ disease, and one died over the summer. According to a press release by Riley Ersoff LLP, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley carried water that contained more than 30 times the acceptable level of Legionella […]
theroyaltourblog.com
A Trip to Napa and the Best Hot Chocolate Ever
Editor’s note: shockingly, given how many articles I’ve written about wine tastings in California, I’ve never been to Napa. Now, thanks to Reina’s beautiful story, I have another reason to make that trip. For more of Reina’s writing, click here to visit her index page.
High school in Antioch placed on lockdown Friday
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) –A high school in Antioch was placed on a lockdown Friday after reports of a student with a firearm made their way to police, according to the Antioch Police Department. The person who reported that the student had a firearm did not actually see a gun, according to APD. Parents called the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
thesource.com
[WATCH] GloRilla Hit with Drinks After Leaving Club Without Performing In Oakland
Last night, Oakland clubgoers were not in the mood the be jerked and showed their frustration as the Memphis femcee decided not to perform after she was paid $30K to take the stage. How did they respond? Bottles of water were thrown at the “Love Tomorrow” rapper. According...
These Restaurants Serve The Best Lobster Roll In California
Here's where you can find them.
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
